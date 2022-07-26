Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain suffers seizure: ‘I’m fine’

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain suffered a seizure Sunday and was hospitalized, the coach said in a statement released by the school on Monday.

McElwain, 60, said in the statement that he was “doing well and all tests came back fine.” He said doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for a few days, meaning he will miss Tuesday’s Mid-American Conference football media day in Cleveland.

It was not clear which hospital McElwain was in or if he had a history of seizures.

Don’t miss a single moment: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Last season, McElwain missed CMU’s season opener with appendicitis, which required surgery.

McElwain has been CMU’s head coach since 2019 and is 20-13 in three seasons, including 9-4 and a win in the Sun Bowl last year. The former Colorado State and Florida head coach was an assistant at Michigan in 2018.