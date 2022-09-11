New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A military official has sought to raise awareness of the growing security threat in Syria at a time when the country has seen increased movements from militants.

CENTCOM chief General Eric Kurilla visited al-Hol camp in Syria on Friday and said ISIS is looking to exploit conditions in the camp as a means of recruiting new recruits to its cause.

“The SDF mission to clear ISIS from the camp is ongoing: this is a serious, comprehensive operation that will make the camp safer for all residents,” Kurilla said after his visit. “We have already seen ISIS members chain women and girls in camps, torturing camp residents and trying to spread their vile ideology.”

“Most residents try to flee ISIS, but ISIS sees the camp as a captive audience for messages and recruitment efforts,” he added. “Therefore it is urgent that we send residents back to their countries of origin and resettle them if necessary.”

According to the Washington Post, al-Hol camp is the largest refugee camp in Syria, with children making up more than half of the camp’s population. According to recent estimates, around 55,000 residents currently live in the camps.

But conditions in the camp remain appalling: the hot weather and lack of running water make the quality of life so poor that it could make ISIS an attractive option, Kurilla warned.

“With approximately 80 births in the camp every month, this place is a literal breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS,” he said, adding that about 70% of the camp’s population was under the age of 12.

Syria has recently attracted increased interest from rival nations: Iran has discussed the possibility of establishing a joint oil and gas company with the Syrian government, as well as increasing the activity of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the country.

Iran has worked with several proxy groups, using them to attack US military bases, but so far with little damage.

Kurilla emphasized that he did not believe a military solution existed to deal with the threat posed by the camp: instead, he wanted the camp to be cleared and the residents returned to their countries of origin, at least half from Iraq.

“If Iraq repatriates, rehabilitates and reintegrates its citizens, the problem will immediately become more manageable,” he said, adding that most residents “reject ISIS” and “want to contribute to society.”

Kurilla expressed the need for cooperation between the US and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the security of the camp as well as the humanitarian situation.