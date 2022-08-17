Census data shows that a smaller proportion of Quebec households speak French regularly.

The proportion of people in Quebec who primarily speak French at home continues to decline, according to Statistics Canada.

In 2021, 85.5% of Quebecers reported speaking French at least regularly at home, according to census data released by a government agency on Wednesday.

For comparison: in 2016 this figure was 87.1 percent.

While the number of people who speak French at home increased from 6.4 million in 2016 to 6.5 million in 2021, they now make up 77.5% of Quebecers, down 1.5 percentage points in five years.

The proportion of Quebecers who most commonly speak French at home as well as another language has increased slightly, from 3.3% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2021.

The census shows that French remains the first official language spoken by over 90 percent of Quebecers. Especially a lot was registered in Bas-Saint-Laurent (99.1%), Maurice (97.9%) and Laurentia (91.3%).

Despite growth in real numbers, the percentage of people who speak predominantly French at home in Quebec fell to 74.8% last year. (Statistics Canada)

English in Quebec

The number of English speakers in the province has also increased.

The proportion of people who indicated English as their first official language increased by one percentage point to 13 percent between 2016 and 2021.

In 2021, the number of Quebecers who named English as their first official language reached 1 million for the first time, according to the report. More than seven out of ten English speakers (71.7%) lived in Montreal or Monteregie.

The number of Quebecers whose only mother tongue is English increased by 38,000 to 639,000, but the proportion of English speakers in the province has remained relatively stable, from 7.5% in 2016 to 7.6% in 2021.

For the first time, the number of people in Quebec who named English as their first official language reached 1 million in 2021. (Statistics Canada)

Nearly one in five Quebecers (19.2%) regularly spoke English at home, and of these, more than half lived in bilingual or trilingual households.

Factors that have contributed to the increase in the number of English speakers in the province include migratory trends and that the English-speaking population of Quebec is younger on average, proportionally corresponding to fewer deaths.

In 2021, more than half of Quebecers said they could speak English, the highest since the government began collecting data on official language proficiency in 1901.

According to a Statistics Canada report, the “overwhelming majority” of these people said they could converse in French.

First official language

In Montreal, 58.4% of the population named French as their first official language, while in neighboring Laval the figure is 68.9%.

In almost all regions of Quebec, the share of the population with French as their first official language decreased from 2016 to 2021, with the exception of Gaspesie-Île-de-la-Madeleine, which saw an increase of 1.1 percentage points.

The regions with the largest declines are the Nord du Quebec (-3.6 percentage points), Laval (-3 percentage points), Outaouet (-2.4 percentage points) and Montreal (-2.4 percentage points). ).

Bilingualism in Quebec

Over the past five years, the level of Anglo-French bilingualism has increased in Quebec, in contrast to the rest of Canada.

In 2021, 46.4% of Quebec’s population reported being bilingual, up from 44.5% in 2016.

And despite an increase of 53,000 Anglo-French bilingual Canadians, the rate of Anglo-French bilingualism outside the province dropped to 9.5% from 9.8%.

In 2021, 46.4% of Quebec’s population reported being bilingual, up from 44.5% in 2016. (Statistics Canada)

The report says that almost six out of ten bilingual Canadians who speak English and French live in Quebec, up 1.5 percentage points.

The proportion of bilingual speakers of English and French was higher among those who reported French as their first language.