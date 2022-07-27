New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from the organization’s first NBA championship since 2008, but ran out of gas against the Golden State Warriors, without a rotation player or two years away from completing a stunning turnaround.

And now the Celtics are looking to take the next step.

Boston has emerged as a possible trade destination for 12-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

Shaking up an NBA Finals team, even adding an all-time great, is always a risky proposition. Team chemistry is delicate and trade rumors are rife in the locker room. But Celtics star Jayson Tatum is making sure his teammates know he’s fine with the team he’s built right now.

“I played [Durant] during the Olympics,” Tatum said Tuesday night. “Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the boys we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.

Tatum speaks to reporters before the premiere of “Point Gods,” a Showtime documentary about New York City basketball.

“We got two new pieces [during the offseason],” Tatum said. “I love our team. Like I said, I go out there and play with our teammates. I don’t wear that hat to make decisions.”

On Monday, ESPN reported that Boston emerged as a possible suitor for Durant because of its ability to offer 26-year-old shooting guard Jaylen Brown. The six-year pro has shown improvement each year, becoming an excellent finisher at the rim and a strong sidekick for Tatum.

“I don’t believe everything I see on TV,” Tatum told reporters Tuesday when asked about Brown being part of the Durant package.

The question now is whether Boston is willing to part with their rising star for Durant, who turns 34 in September before entering his 15th NBA season. Durant’s injury-prone past has been well-documented as he recovers from a torn Achilles throughout the 2019-2020 season. When healthy, Durant is still arguably the game’s most unstoppable offensive force, but he played in just 55 of a possible 82 games in the 2021-2022 regular season.

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in late June, though Brooklyn did not find an offer sufficient to part with their star player.