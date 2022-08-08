New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said he’s happy with the team’s dynamics after heartbreak in the NBA Finals and amid rumors of a trade aimed at landing two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant.

But as the questions keep pouring in, Tatum isn’t concerned about decisions off the court.

Tatum, along with Durant, won the gold medal 2020 Summer Olympics, Brad Stevens, the former head coach named president of basketball operations in 2021, deferred while questions arose about any potential trades.

“A good part of his job is Brad don’t tell me how to do my job anymore. You’re not a coach,” Tatum said on The Athletic. The interview was published on Monday . “He lets me do my thing, I let him do his thing. Honestly, it’s his decision and his job.”

The Celtics emerged as a potential landing spot for the Brooklyn Nets star after him A trade was requested in June , less than a year after signing a four-year contract extension. Among the names mentioned in that deal are All-Star Jaylen Brown and 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.

Tatum previously declined to comment on the report last month, but took the opportunity to share his “love” for the team — as it were.

“I played [Durant] During the Olympics,” he said. “Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team. I love the boys we got. I don’t know if that report is true or not.

“We got two new pieces [during the offseason],” he added. “I love our team. Like I said, I go out there and play with our teammates. I don’t wear that hat to make decisions.”

Durant is getting into him 15th NBA season. He missed the entire 2019-2020 season during the 2021-2022 regular season, playing in just 55 of 82 games after recovering from a torn Achilles. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns have also been linked to Durant.

