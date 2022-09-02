New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Boston Celtics will try to make their second straight trip to the NBA Finals without one of their offseason pickups.

Danilo Gallinari tore his left ACL Aug. 27 playing for the Italian national team in a FIBA ​​qualifier.

The 14-year vet suffered the same knee injury in 2013, forcing him to miss that entire season. He was initially diagnosed with a meniscal tear, but further tests showed further damage.

Gallinari signed a two-year deal with the defending Eastern Conference champions in the offseason worth more than $13 million.

The 34-year-old provides bench depth and solid 3-point shooting — he’s a career 38.2% 3-point shooter — after shooting over 40% from beyond the arc in each of his past four seasons.

Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari injured left knee and Mavericks

Last year for the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game. He started 18 of the 66 games he played.

In his career, he started 563 of 728 games, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists.