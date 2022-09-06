Celtic vs Real Madrid Last meeting in European competition

For two great clubs trying to reclaim their glory days in European football, the 1979-80 European Cup was a struggle for both Celtic and Real Madrid. The Scottish champions under Billy McNeill lost to Partizan Tirana 2-0 in the first round before scoring four goals in 11 minutes to win the match 4-2. And they were far from convincing in a 3-2 overall victory over Dundalk in the second round.

Their victory over Irish champions took Celtic to their first European Cup quarter-final since 1974, where they faced mighty Real Madrid. The Spanish Giants were nowhere near as intimidating as they were in the 1960s. In fact, Vujadin Boskov was the last manager to try to win the club’s seventh European Cup, their previous success coming in 1966.

Real Madrid edged out Levski Sofia in the first round, winning 3-0 on aggregate, but they narrowly beat Porto in the second round. They were trailing 2-0 in the first leg until an important away goal from English striker Laurie Cunningham turned the tide in their favour. A 1-0 win at home in Madrid was enough to score away.

Cunningham was happy to face Celtic in the last eight. “We are very happy with this draw,” he said. Boskov agreed, noting that Celtic were technically inferior to his team. “It’s very important that we win without conceding a single goal,” McNeil said ahead of the first leg of the quarter-finals. “The game gives us a chance to find out how good we really are.”

For long periods of the first half, it looked like Cunningham, Boskov and the previews would be at their best. Guests dominated from the start. Writing for the Guardian, Patrick Barclay noted that Celtic came out “at half-time, seemingly hopelessly outmaneuvered by a team whose quality of attack was evocative of an era when Real Madrid dominated European football”. The show was run by Vicente del Bosque, Uli Stilike, Santillana, Cunningham and Juanito.

But the hosts held firm, aided by several excellent saves from English goalkeeper Peter Latchford. After giving up Cunningham and Santillana in the first half, Latchford was relieved when the former landed two more shots off target. Bobby Lennox, the Lion of Lisbon of 1967, turned down Celtic’s best chance of the half.

The second half was a different story. Real Madrid goalkeeper Mariano Garcia Remon, who turned down George McCluskey early on, was at fault for Celtic’s first goal in the 52nd minute. Remon could not resist the exact blow of Alan Sneddon and McCluskey puts Celtic ahead. The crowd, which was recorded as 67,000 but probably much more, went crazy.

McCluskey’s goal gave Celtic confidence and the volume mostly increased. Centre-back Tom McAdam headed off the line and McCluskey was rebounded a second after a very close offside. With just 13 minutes left, a header from an unexpected source sent Celtic into dream territory.

Sneddon was again involved. He tempted a cross from the right between two Real Madrid defenders and petite winger Johnny Doyle head. By quickly attacking the ball, Doyle did not leave Remon a single chance. He left delighted, every inch of a Celtic fan who lived the dream of playing for his favorite club.

Johnny Doyle in 1978 Photograph: Bob Thomas/Getty Images

Remon turned down Murdo MacLeod and Danny McGrain as Celtic went in search of a barely plausible third goal. And yet the victory with a score of 2:0 exceeded all expectations. Celtic have achieved one of the most remarkable results even in their vast European history,” Barclay wrote as fans began dreaming of a place in the bottom four. Though despite their two-goal lead in the first leg, Barclay believed they were against him, writing, “In the end, Real should be the favorite to get through.”

McNeill and Latchford both agreed that the first half hour in Madrid would be decisive, and the Celtic manager hoped that the expected crowd of 110,000 would become impatient if the visiting team could upset their opponents. Real Madrid pulled out of the fight and a series of serious problems left the Celtic players writhing in agony. But everything seemed to go according to plan for Celtic during the first half. McCluskey missed a decent chance early on and Latchford hit a great save. Juanita as well as Forest. Determined Celtic midfielders were limiting Real Madrid’s threat and as the break approached, the storm seemed to have died down.

Everything changed in the 44th minute. Latchford failed to collect a corner – some reports hint at a foul on the goalkeeper – and Santillana poked home from close range, completely changing the atmosphere in the stadium and strongly spurring Real Madrid towards the end of the half. Del Bosque began to dominate midfield, with Cunningham increasingly a threat from the flank. Celtic struggled to contain the onslaught, but Real equalized in the 56th minute with Santillana sending in a Cunningham cross on Stilica. who shot home from 10 yards.

Celtic gradually regained their composure and good cry for penalty rejected. But there are only four minutes left An unmarked Juanito drove past Luchford. put an end to Celtic’s European Cup hopes. After winning the first leg 2-0, Celtic were eliminated after beating 3-2 on aggregate.

Real Madrid were only 180 minutes away from the final, which was to be held at their own Bernabéu stadium. A 2-0 victory over Hamburger SV in the first leg of the semi-finals brought Real Madrid closer, but as they learned from Celtic’s experience, an early lead is no guarantee of success. Boskov’s team capitulated in the second leg, losing 5:1. Their drought in European competition will continue 18 more years.

However, any sporting disappointment experienced by Celtic or Real Madrid must be put into perspective when we look back at Celtic’s second goal scorer in that famous Glasgow victory. Doyle grew up as a Celtic fan, earning his move to the club in 1976 and winning two league titles and two Scottish Cups.

Unfortunately, that would have been a tragic end. In October 1981, while fixing an outlet in his attic, just a year after he scored against Real Madrid, Doyle was electrocuted and died. He was only 30 years old. “John was a really great Celt and would like to be remembered that way,” club chairman Desmond White said. Celtic was his life,” Jim Reynolds wrote in the Glasgow Herald.

Celtic won the championship in the 1981–82 season and dedicated the trophy to Doyle. The day the title was won against St. Mirren, his name was sung from the terraces. Celtic band Charlie and the Bhoys recorded a tribute to Doyle, which includes a section reminiscent of this famous goal: “In Europe in 1980, he made a valiant bet. He showed a great performance against Real Madrid. He got up with two defenders to get the ball so clean. There was a man with Sabido and Camacho who loved greenery.” The song and title was a fitting tribute to a player who died too young.