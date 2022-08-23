type here...
Celtic Hoops take the lead as Jakoumakis sees off the Hearts

Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakumakis scored a goal as Celtic beat nine-man Hearts 2-0 to clear the champions from Rangers by two points to secure top spot in the Scottish Premier League.

Furuhashi scored in the 13th minute, but despite some good chances to extend their lead, Celtic had to wait until stoppage time to really score when Jacumakis doubled his lead.

Nine-man Rangers pay for red cards as late Hibs equalizer ends at 100%

The heavily changed visitors had some decent spells but failed to land a shot on goal and sent off Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick in the closing stages before substitute Jakoumakis hit second.

Ange Postekoglou named the same team for the third consecutive game, while Hearts made seven changes ahead of the Europa League play-off second leg against Zurich on Thursday.

Craig Halkett missed the match with a hamstring injury he sustained during Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Switzerland, while Craig Gordon missed the match with a back spasm. Stephen Kingsley was also absent.

The rookie began after Daizen Maeda calmly took a pass from David Turnbull and ignored a desperate challenge from Cochran before passing to an unnamed Furuhashi who shot wide of Ross Stewart from six yards. Jota then fired two shots that didn’t bother Stewart.

Hearts broke quickly after Maeda lost possession, but Josh Ginnelli shot wide with Celtic in the lead for the rest of the half. Maeda headed straight for Stewart from eight yards and Matt O’Reilly landed an acrobatic kick right at the turn. Greg Taylor was also turned down by the keeper of hearts, and then Peter Haring gave him one final challenge.

Hearts had good possession in the early stages of the second half, and crosses from Alan Forrest and Cochrane caused some alarm among the home support team.
Postecoglu brought in Liel Abada and Reo Hatate in the 10th minute of the half, and the latter was close on the rebound after Stewart hit the ball well off O’Reilly.

Celtic defender Moritz Jentz missed a good chance to score his third goal in as many games when he shot from 18 yards on Jakoumakis’s cross, who then headed from six yards after Taylor’s cross. Hatate took a fresh air shot after running into a pass from Callum McGregor to save the game.

Any faint hopes Hearts had for a draw ended with two red cards either side of the 90th minute. Cochrane received a second yellow card for a foul on Abad before Sibbick received a second yellow card in stoppage time when he pushed the Israeli striker to the ground.

Yakumakis was thwarted by a good save from Stewart before converting a low Josip Djuranovich cross through the Hearts defender’s boot, which proved to be the last chance of the game.

