Many celebrities have sent their love and best wishes to actress Anne Heche, following a major car accident Angels She was hospitalized with severe burns and other injuries.

Actor Alec Baldwin, 64, shared a video on Instagram where he called Heche “an old friend” and “an incredibly talented woman.”

“Hey, I want to send my best wishes and my love to Anne Heche,” said Baldwin, who starred alongside Heche, 53, in the 1996 legal thriller “The Juror.”

“Anne is an old friend of mine. There aren’t many women I’ve worked with who are as brave as Anne,” he added.

Baldwin recalled that in 2004 he starred in the Broadway play “Twentieth Century,” for which Heche was nominated for a Tony Award. Best Performance by an Actress In a leading role in a play.

“She was an incredibly talented woman,” he said.

“I love you Anne. I love you and I think you are a very talented person. I hope all is well. I hope you get through this. My heart goes out to you. I am so sorry that this tragic thing happened to you. You and I send you my love. Sending,” he added. “Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thank you,” he concluded.

Peter Facinelli, Heche’s co-star in 2021’s “13 Minutes,” shared a photo of them on his own Instagram story with the caption, “Praying for you and your beautiful family.”

The two also starred together in 2020’s Facinelli-directed “The Vanished”.

Actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend, took to Instagram with a photo of Heche and Atlas, their 13-year-old son.

“Thoughts and prayers Anne Heche tonight for this beautiful woman, actress and mother,” he wrote on Instagram. “We love you.”

Tupper, 57, and Heche dated for more than 10 years before splitting in January 2018.

Actress Rosanna Arquette called the crash “truly tragic” on Twitter and asked people to “pray for her.”

Ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane, who Hache dated in 2019, told DailyMail.com in a statement that Hache was “stable” and “thinks she’s on the mend” after the accident.

He also called Heche “one of the true talents of her generation”.

Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, confirmed that Heche is “steady.”

“Anna is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said in a statement.

Heche remains hospitalized after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, and the vehicle burst into flames.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.