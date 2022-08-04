New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced Nine years Russian in prison for drug possession, and celebrities are speaking out.

Many celebrities are expressing their anger on social media over this punishment. Here are some of those who have commented so far.

Justin Bieber

“sorry” Singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram To ask what he can do for Britney. If anyone knows I can help, please let me know,” he posted.

50 percent

The rapper shared on Instagram that he was watching Fox News when the story about Griner broke. He called the situation “wild.”

Gabrielle Union

Actress Gabrielle Union used the hashtag “WeAreBG,” which many athletes and celebrities have used in the past to rally behind Griner, saying, “Bring her home!!!”

Andy Cohen

TV personality Andy Cohen Echoing the sentiment, “Bring Britney home,” Griner took to Twitter to show his support.

Jada Pinkett Smith

“Red Table Talk” host Jada Pinkett Smith said she was heartbroken that Griner’s sentencing would be the same day authorities formally charged him. Death of Brionna Taylor.

Mia Farrow

Actress and activist Mia Farrow shared her support for Griner on Twitter, calling the sentence “heartbreaking.”

Sherry Shepherd

Actress and TV personality Sherri Shepherd said her heart “breaks” for Griner and pleaded with America to “end this nightmare.”

This story is evolving.

