Celebrities started arriving Ben Affleck And of Jennifer Lopez Saturday night wedding.

Matt Damon and his wife Louisiana arrived in Georgia on Friday via private jet. Since then, Affleck’s 87-acre estate has undergone numerous preparations before the big day.

Film maker Kevin Smith He took to Twitter ahead of the wedding day to share a look at the event. He uploaded a picture with Jason Mewes and their wives.

“It’s as formal as I’ve been wearing since my first communion when I was 7,” he wrote.

Jennifer Lopez announces marriage to Ben Affleck in surprise wedding: ‘We did it. love is beautiful’

Smith, Meeves and Affleck starred together in “Clerks.” “Clarks 3” opens next month.

Affleck and Lopez’s wedding seems to have adhered to an all-white dress code, as the wedding guest was seen arriving early on the stage in a white gown. Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, dons his famous all-white every year.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Their three-day wedding weekend will be celebrated on Saturday evening. The weekend wedding celebration began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and will conclude with a celebratory barbecue Sunday.

Details on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding at a Georgia estate

People are working round the clock for what they are eagerly waiting for A star-studded event, Affleck is raising white tents all over the property. Delivery trucks, an air-conditioned porta potty and cake boxes were all spotted arriving at Affleck’s home on Saturday.

As the crew prepares for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learns that during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks display.

In the days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appeared to be an altar A sprawling Georgian estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island overlooking the Newport River.

The couple’s wedding weekend got off to a rough start when an ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday hours before the wedding festivities.

This is not confirmed They were taken to an area hospital or for any reason. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Bold, fell off the dock, injuring her leg and requiring stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

Saturday night’s events are expected to be topped off by a fireworks display over the Newport River.