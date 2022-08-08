Ceasefire persists after three-day conflict in Gaza: key findings

JERUSALEM. The ceasefire that ended three days of heavy cross-border fighting between Israel and a group of Palestinian militants in Gaza seemed to hold on Monday, and life on both sides of the line began to return to normal.
The Israeli military launched an offensive on Friday afternoon, launching rocket attacks on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, saying the actions were intended to prevent an imminent attack. He attacked targets in the Gaza Strip from the air, land and sea. Islamic Jihad fired about 1,100 rockets and mortar shells into Israel, the military said.
Both sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire Sunday night to halt the most intense round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in more than a year. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 44 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 15 children, 360 people were injured, 20 of them in serious condition.
After about a week of closure, Israel reopened Gaza’s border crossings for humanitarian supplies on Monday morning, starting with fuel supplies to address the enclave’s severe power shortage. By noon, Israeli authorities had lifted all security restrictions that had been placed on border residents last week to keep them closer to air raid shelters and out of range of militant sniper fire.
Here’s what we know about the aftermath of the three-day conflict.
Islamic Jihad appears to have taken a major hit.
Wrapping up its campaign in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Monday it had hit 170 Islamic Jihad targets, killing the group’s senior commanders and missile crews, as well as destroying silos, command posts and weapons depots.
Islamic Jihad claimed to have lost 12 of its leaders and members. Among them were Taysir al-Jabari, commander of the northern region of Gaza, and Khaled Mansour, commander of the southern region.
While Islamic Jihad claimed to have secured some vague concessions regarding its prisoners in Israel under the terms of the ceasefire, Israel denied that it had agreed to any terms other than a cessation of hostilities on both sides.
The Israeli military said that about 200 Islamic Jihad rockets missed their flight and landed in the Gaza Strip, causing civilian casualties, including children.
And he said his Iron Dome missile defense system had carried out 380 interceptions of missiles heading for Israeli population centers with a success rate of about 96 percent—compared to about 90 percent in previous rounds. Tzipi Livni, a former senior Israeli government minister and experienced Palestinian negotiator, said the defense shortened the fighting and prevented further casualties.
But Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nahala also announced his victory shortly after the ceasefire was announced Sunday night.
“The jihad movement is stronger today and all enemy cities are within range of resistance missiles,” he said in a televised speech, adding: “We have maintained control of the field despite the imbalance of power with the enemy.”
Israel’s interim prime minister has polished his security credentials.
The latest operation in Gaza was widely praised in Israel as a success, with no Israeli deaths and little damage on the Israeli side.
That’s good for Yair Lapid, the new centrist prime minister in Israel’s interim government, who is running in elections scheduled for November 1.
Mr. Lapid has long been accused by critics in Israel of lacking the necessary national security knowledge to lead the country in times of war, especially when compared to his archrival, Benjamin Netanyahu, who has amassed a wealth of experience as an Israeli leader. longest-serving prime minister, and now leads the opposition.
But by launching airstrikes on Friday, Mr. Lapid has improved his starting position in the political race, analysts say. And on Sunday, he made a public relations coup when Mr. Netanyahu, who has refused to attend security briefings with Mr. Lapid in the past, was photographed sitting across the table from him receiving an official security update, and made a statement. supporting the government.
“Now Lapid has taken on the image of a prime minister leading a military operation,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Hamas, the main paramilitary group in Gaza, was not involved in the conflict.
Hamas, the largest and most powerful militant group in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, has survived the latest conflict with Israel, leaving all the fighting to the smaller Islamic Jihad. The two groups are rivals but often team up against Israel.
Israeli officials and experts have said that Hamas’s decision to stay on the sidelines despite the rising death toll in Gaza is indicative of a successful shift in the Israeli government’s policy toward the impoverished enclave over the past year.
In an effort to improve the economy of Gaza, with a population of about two million and an unemployment rate of about 50 percent, Israel offered work permits to 14,000 of the territory’s residents — a small number in relative terms, but by far the most since then. Hamas seized power in 2007, providing financial assistance to thousands of families.
Israel says it could increase the number of permits to 20,000, depending on the security situation, and that it also worked last year to increase Gaza’s imports and exports.
But prospects for much greater economic development are hampered by Hamas’s refusal to release the remains of two Israeli soldiers detained since 2014 and its years of imprisonment of two Israeli civilians suffering from mental health problems.
Another factor limiting Gaza’s development, Israeli officials say, is that Hamas refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist and continues to focus on building up its military by investing in civilians.
Islamic Jihad, for its part, denies that Hamas’s decision to stay out of this round of fighting deepened the rift between the two groups. Mr. al-Nahala, leader of Islamic Jihad, said: “Hamas is the backbone of the resistance and we are in constant alliance with them to confront the enemy.”
Islamic Jihad failed to connect the West Bank and Gaza.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Mr. al-Nahala said his organization wants to protect the life of Bassem Saadi, a senior Islamic Jihad figure who was arrested by Israeli special forces in the occupied West Bank last week. In response to the arrest, the militants threatened to kill him. Islamic Jihad later demanded his release as part of Egypt-brokered ceasefire negotiations, but so far to no avail.
The last two days of the conflict in Gaza may be linked to the surge of violence in Israel and the West Bank a few months ago. A spate of Palestinian attacks against civilians in Israel in April and May led to an increase in Israeli raids in the West Bank and overnight arrests, culminating in the arrest of Mr. Saadi.
Through its threats of retaliation, Islamic Jihad hoped to curb Israeli actions against the group in the West Bank. But raids in the West Bank continue even as fighting rages in Gaza.
On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had detained 19 Islamic Jihad suspects during nighttime raids in the West Bank. On Sunday, he said he had detained 20 more people.
Israel said it received international support and escaped criticism from some of its new Arab allies.
The latest round of violence came shortly after a mid-July visit to the region by President Joe Biden. AT statement In a White House-released welcome for the ceasefire late Sunday night, Mr. Biden said: “My support for Israel’s security is longstanding and unwavering, including its right to defend itself against attack.”
Mr. Biden specifically thanked the Egyptian leadership for its central role in ending hostilities, as well as Qatar for its assistance, and said the United States also worked with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Jordan. .
Israeli officials said strong expressions of support also came from European countries.
The fighting also underlined the growing recognition of Israel in other parts of the Arab world. Past wars in Gaza have drawn sharp criticism from other Arab countries. This time the reaction was more restrained.
Two of the three Arab countries that formalized relations with Israel in 2020 through a process known as the Abraham Accords, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, expressed anxiety about violence, but avoided criticizing Israel. Only a third country, Bahrain, directly convicted Israeli attacks.
