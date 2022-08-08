Ceasefire persists after three-day conflict in Gaza: key findings

JERUSALEM. The ceasefire that ended three days of heavy cross-border fighting between Israel and a group of Palestinian militants in Gaza seemed to hold on Monday, and life on both sides of the line began to return to normal.

The Israeli military launched an offensive on Friday afternoon, launching rocket attacks on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, saying the actions were intended to prevent an imminent attack. He attacked targets in the Gaza Strip from the air, land and sea. Islamic Jihad fired about 1,100 rockets and mortar shells into Israel, the military said.

Both sides agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire Sunday night to halt the most intense round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in more than a year. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 44 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 15 children, 360 people were injured, 20 of them in serious condition.