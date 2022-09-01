CDC vaccine advisor votes to recommend updated Covid-19 booster





Both shots are bivalent vaccines that target the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of the companies’ original vaccine.

Pfizer’s updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose that is authorized for individuals 18 and older.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to rescind its previous recommendations for Moderna and Pfizer’s original boosters for these age groups.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will have to decide whether to sign the committee’s recommendation before giving her the shots.

The OK from the CDC means the updated boosters can be administered within days — both older people who may have received a booster months ago and younger people who didn’t qualify for an additional booster during the Omicron wave. Several committee members said they were uncomfortable recommending a vaccine with no data on its performance in humans to back it up. “We are extrapolating the data we saw with bivalent BA.1 and hopefully, we will have similar data for BA.4 and BA.5,” Dr. said Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrician at Ohio State. University and Committee Member. “So I’m just concerned about that extrapolation. And because and ultimately, I really don’t want to establish a precedent for recommending a vaccine that we don’t have clinical data on,” Sanchez says. This prompted an immediate rebuttal from government experts working with the committee. “I just want to remind the committee that every year, we use influenza vaccines based on new strains without clinical studies,” said Dr. Melinda Wharton, associate director of vaccine policy at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. disease Deputy Director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Division of Vaccine and Related Products Applications. Doran Fink added, “I appreciate the uneasiness I feel from the committee members who are being asked to make these leaps with covid vaccines that they have not been asked to make before with covid vaccines. “The FDA felt very comfortable with the approach of extrapolating safety and efficacy, or rather known and potential benefits,” Fink said. The updated booster was authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. They don’t change shots for the primary series. About two-thirds of the total US population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data. But even less than half of their initial series — and less than a third of the total population — have received boosters.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.