The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faced renewed derision on Twitter on Wednesday after announcing a “reset” of its organization.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced in a statement that they plan to restructure their organization following their performance response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our greatest moment, our performance has reliably fallen short of expectations,” she said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. “My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”

The announcement led to social media users attacking Walensky and the CDC for failing to hold themselves properly accountable for the many wrongdoings that have occurred over the past 2 years.

“@CDCgov should sever all ties to big pharma. And why do they have a #DEI office when the CDC is all about science? The only good news about the CDC is that they have been removed as a political organization. Masks without mandatory proof that masks worked,” wrote former NBC sports reporter Michelle Tafoya.

CPAC senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp commented, “The CDC has failed the American people, especially our children. It’s time for an overhaul.”

“‘The agency will launch a new Office of Equity, which aims to increase diversity in CDC’s workforce and add that lens to its public health operations.’ Ah. Well, I’m sure it will help prevent the next epidemic,” Florida Department of Health Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern tweeted.

Columnist David Marcus wrote, “The CDC shakeup is slam dunk evidence that Biden has failed his main campaign promise. To shut down the virus.”

Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment, quipped, “The CDC thinks society hasn’t been disrupted *enough*: the reorganization is moving faster and breaking more things with less accountability.”

“I have an idea for CDC – how to replace prison sentences,” tweeted BlazeTV host Steve Dees.

The announcement comes less than a week after the CDC relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines from institutional mandates to more individualized instructions. The agency has reinstated earlier requirements such as 6-feet social distancing and quarantine after being exposed to a positive case but not experiencing symptoms.

The liberal media defended the CDC against Republican attacks, even as the organization recommended increasingly restrictive methods.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.