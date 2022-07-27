New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant is estimated to account for 81.9% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending July 23, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

This is higher than the 75.9% prevalence estimated in the previous week.

BA.5 is leading to an increase in new infections worldwide and has been shown to be particularly good at evading immune protection provided by vaccination or prior infection.

The Omicron subvariant BA.4 is estimated to account for 12.9% of circulating variants in the United States, the data showed.

The US Food and Drug Administration has asked vaccine manufacturers to target the two currently dominant subvariants for a potential fall season booster dose.

US health officials are also encouraging people 50 or older to get a booster shot, so that doing so won’t prevent them from getting another “ambivalent” booster later this year, more specifically designed to evade Omicron.