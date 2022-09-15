New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is opening applications through its monkeypox vaccine equity pilot program.

Local, state and territorial health departments, as well as tribal governments and local nongovernmental organizations or cities that currently receive monkeypox vaccines through the Strategic National Stockpile, may partner to submit requests to access monkeypox vaccine, the agency said.

The pilot program is intended to reach populations that face barriers to vaccination such as differences in language, location of vaccination sites, vaccine hesitancy, mistrust of government, lack of access to online scheduling technology, accessibility/disability issues, immigration status, and stigma.

50,000 intradermal doses of the Ginneos vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, have been earmarked for the program.

“We have a responsibility to address the disparities highlighted by this outbreak, and this program will help make a difference,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This outbreak is affecting gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with the male community at disproportionate rates, and it has disproportionately affected black and Hispanic communities. The goal of this program is to distribute monkeypox vaccines in a way that addresses and reduces these disparities, and CDC and our public health It’s a high priority for partners.”

The CDC said successful proposals prioritize groups with risk factors that increase their chances of infection and transmission, those over-represented in monkeypox cases and those less likely to be vaccinated and those with barriers to vaccination that could be addressed through suggested activities.

Proposals demonstrate new and innovative ways to reach that population based on local or national data.

“If a pilot successfully reaches the intended population, jurisdictions will be encouraged to adopt this model for wider implementation with future federally mandated vaccine distributions,” the CDC said. “This process will allow CDC and its public health partners to identify new, successful methods of delivering care to communities in need, help mitigate the effects of current outbreaks, and develop replicable methods that can be used to prevent these disparities in the future.”

Those interested in applying should contact their state or territorial health departments or tribal governments.

Multiple proposals may be submitted to a submitting jurisdiction, but CDC prefers that proposals be submitted simultaneously.