A “fast-moving” E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan has infected dozens of people and hospitalized nine others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced in a press release Wednesday that 29 people have been sickened by an outbreak from an unknown source. Since the first infection was reported in July, no deaths have been reported at this time. The number of people infected increases over time due to the uncertainty behind the source of the outbreak.

People infected with the bacteria ranged in age from 6 to 91 years. The CDC said it will use its PulseNet system to determine the cause of the outbreak during its investigation. The agency said the actual number of infected could be higher and may be in other states.

“Some of the illnesses reported in Michigan and Ohio have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they are part of this outbreak,” the CDC said in a statement. on wednesday

If a person believes they have been infected with E. coli, the CDC recommends that they keep a record of what they ate in the week before the infection, report the illness to the local or state health department, and answer any other questions about the illness. From public health authorities.

Symptoms of E. Coli infection often vary from person to person but usually include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. According to the CDC, most patients recover after five to seven days, while some infections are mild, while other severe cases can cause death.

The disease can be caused by eating or drinking anything containing the bacteria one to ten days after exposure.

So far, the CDC has recorded 15 infections in Michigan and 14 in Ohio.