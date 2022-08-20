CDC investigates 4-state E. coli outbreak after some Wendy’s customers fall ill

Enlarge this image switch title Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that this investigation coli flash in four states, at least 37 people fell ill and 10 were hospitalized.

The Health Protection Agency said the source of the outbreak has not been identified, but said many patients reported eating romaine lettuce sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before falling ill.

So far, 19 people have reported the disease in Ohio, 15 in Michigan, two in Pennsylvania and one in Indiana, but the CDC said the true number is likely higher. There were no outbreak-related deaths reported.

Wendy said in a statement that is, it has “cooperated fully with health authorities in their ongoing investigation” and removed romaine lettuce from sandwiches in the region as a precaution. The CDC said it is still working to confirm whether lettuce was the cause. Wendy’s added that the romaine lettuce used in its salads is different from the lettuce in its sandwiches.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine lettuce from other restaurants or grocery stores is linked to the outbreak and is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s.

Diseases were registered from July 26 to August 8, and the age of patients ranged from 6 to 91 years. Among the 10 hospitalized, three developed kidney failure, according to the CDC.

There are about 1,100 Wendy’s restaurants in four states, according to Reuters.