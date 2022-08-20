type here...
TOP STORIES CDC investigates 4-state E. coli outbreak after some Wendy's...
TOP STORIES

CDC investigates 4-state E. coli outbreak after some Wendy’s customers fall ill

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on April 23, 2020. The CDC said it was investigating coli an outbreak in four states that has left at least 37 people sick.

Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on April 23, 2020. The CDC said it was investigating coli an outbreak in four states that has left at least 37 people sick.

Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that this investigation coli flash in four states, at least 37 people fell ill and 10 were hospitalized.

The Health Protection Agency said the source of the outbreak has not been identified, but said many patients reported eating romaine lettuce sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before falling ill.

Rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio raises health alarms

National

Rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio raises health alarms

So far, 19 people have reported the disease in Ohio, 15 in Michigan, two in Pennsylvania and one in Indiana, but the CDC said the true number is likely higher. There were no outbreak-related deaths reported.

Wendy said in a statement that is, it has “cooperated fully with health authorities in their ongoing investigation” and removed romaine lettuce from sandwiches in the region as a precaution. The CDC said it is still working to confirm whether lettuce was the cause. Wendy’s added that the romaine lettuce used in its salads is different from the lettuce in its sandwiches.

Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated packs of wild cherry flavored Capri Sun

National

Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated packs of wild cherry flavored Capri Sun

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine lettuce from other restaurants or grocery stores is linked to the outbreak and is not advising people to stop eating at Wendy’s.

Diseases were registered from July 26 to August 8, and the age of patients ranged from 6 to 91 years. Among the 10 hospitalized, three developed kidney failure, according to the CDC.

There are about 1,100 Wendy’s restaurants in four states, according to Reuters.

Previous articleWisconsin Dem Senate Candidate Chairs State Task Force Linking Racism to Climate Change

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

CDC investigates 4-state E. coli outbreak after some Wendy’s customers fall ill

Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Wisconsin Dem Senate Candidate Chairs State Task Force Linking Racism to Climate Change

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Red Sox great Bill ‘Spaceman’ Lee collapses in exhibition game and is helped off the field

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the Savannah Bananas team that Lee was...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Gulf Coast sea turtles appear to be recovering

off Video Gulf Coast sea turtles appear to be recovering Sea turtle...
Read more
- Advertisement -
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Everton Lampard: business decisions key to Gordon’s future

Frank Lampard reaffirmed his desire to keep Anthony Gordon but acknowledged that the Everton striker's future will be...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Poll: 69% of Native Americans say inflation affects their lives a lot

Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News