CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged Tuesday that the nation’s leading public health agency has scaled back its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which explains the sweeping changes. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Better positioned to respond to emerging health risks in the future.

Walensky announced an organizational “reset” for the agency last week, outlining several changes she plans to implement in the coming years to correct the CDC’s “many” failures throughout the COVID pandemic.

In an appearance on “Your World” Tuesday, Walensky told host Neil Cavuto that he felt the agency needed a “reset” after two-plus years of the pandemic had “credibly failed to deliver.”

“We at CDC and in public health across the country are preparing, obviously, for a pandemic, of the size and scope of COVID-19. And the fact is, in 2020, a pandemic of that size. And scope, we haven’t reliably delivered,” she said. “And I think my job as the leader of this agency is to step back, look back, see where we didn’t do well and see where we can improve.”

Walensky said, “Reviving a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”

The changes include steps to expedite internal staff moves and data releases, as well as restructuring the agency’s communications office and revamping its website to make public health guidelines easier to find and increasing the use of preprint scientific reports to get actionable data. Quickly, she said.

“Our processes, our structures, our policies are not nimble enough to allow 25% of our workforce to be actively deployed during an emergency, so we have to look at our systems and procedures so that if we have to do it again, we’re very fluid in mobility,” Walensky told Cavuto.

Asked if her perspective on lockdowns has changed in light of the agency’s newfound self-reflection, Walensky said bluntly, “I definitely want to revisit the question of lockdowns before me.”

“But,” she continued, “what I’m saying is that we update our guidance in the context of new information, and sometimes we have to make a decision before we have all the information we need. [As] I told our agency, ‘Not making a decision is a decision itself.’

Redirecting the debate to the vaccine, Cavuto asked Walensky if she thought fewer Americans would have been vaccinated if they had known there was a “silver bullet” that could prevent future infections. The host revealed that when he was vaccinated in person, he contracted the virus a second time and ended up in the intensive care unit.

Walensky acknowledges that the open conversation around vaccines and immunity is “another situation where we’ve learned a lot.”

Walensky said the vaccine initially worked “very well” against infection, severe disease and death in the early SARS-COV-2 strain of the virus.

“Then we had Alpha. It worked well against Alpha infection, to prevent both infection and then severe disease and death. That’s what we learned along the way when Delta arrived last summer,” she explained. “It didn’t really work against infections, severe disease and death. And when we found that out, we told the American people. That’s when we put our vaccinated people back on our masks. So, not only that. We’re learning more scientifically, but actually the virus also evolves over time. It’s happening and changing. It’s our responsibility to make science available to the American people.”

The CDC has a budget of $12 billion and more than 11,000 employees. Walensky became director of the agency in January 2021.