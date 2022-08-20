New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has come under fire since admitting there were deep flaws in the culture at the organization in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from confusing messaging to delays in public health education to delays in releasing science.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Aug. 19, she told me, “I think our agency is on the way to the finish line toward publication. We need to stop and show our work. Let policymakers know. We need to update things as we move toward that finish line. We need practical, timely recommendations.” Essentially, it adjusts prior observations of the data and along the way.”

She emphasized that she has said from the beginning and still believes that COVID-19 vaccines are critical to keeping children in school — including the unvaccinated. “The first thing I say because vaccinations are surrounded by some controversy is that we have the ability to get our kids back to school even if our teachers, not everyone is vaccinated. So, that’s always part of our focus. Back to school and safe return to school.”

Increasing number of college students suffering from mental illness, anxiety and depression: Study

She also recognizes the watchdog role that politics plays in public health, no matter how modest or how precise you are. “It’s frustrating when people are making health-based decisions through a political lens. We’ve done the best we can and I’ll keep my head down to steer the ship.”

Click here to get Opinion Newspaper

I believe Walensky is an accountable and strong public health leader. She has a great track record as an infectious disease and public health leader.

Click here to get the Fox News app

But whether she can steady the ship at the CDC through the rough waters of the pandemic and politics remains to be seen.

Fox News Field Producer Laura Prabucci contributed to this piece.