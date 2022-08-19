New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shared how “frustrating” it is when health decisions are politically driven.

“It’s frustrating when people are making health-based decisions through a political lens.” Walensky Fox News Dr. Mark told Siegel. “We did everything we could and I put my head down to steer the ship. What I believe with science is that foundational science leads the way. Our policies are driven by science and they, of course, must be understood in the context of all health, [for] All of society.”

From the beginning, the CDC has struggled with messaging about the virus and has been up against vocal and influential politicians from both parties.

Walensky shared his desire to be consistent, honest and transparent in the future in the face of political pressures and public health crises.

“We need to show our work. We need to inform policymakers. We need to update things as we move toward that finish line. We need practical, timely recommendations that look at the data first and adjust along the way.”

Throughout COVID-19, a culture war has erupted as many have questioned the CDC’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus as well as its insistence on vaccination mandates, saying such public health measures intrude on individual rights.

“What this pandemic has taught us and shown us is that now we have to talk to the American people. We have to say what we know when we know it and provide timely data and updates to the public along the way. And yes, that also means telling people we don’t know when we’re making decisions.” Walensky agreed.

The CDC has also faced backlash over the effectiveness of vaccines against the virus.

“When Delta came out, we saw that they worked well against infection. But I would say, similarly with Omicron, they continue to have a durable effect in preventing severe disease and death,” Walensky said. “That’s where we’re at right now. And, data is coming in the fall on what’s going to happen with our new boosters.”

In early August, the CDC changed its policy and relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, including not recommending masks unless testing positive for the virus or living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infection or hospitalization.

“Masks are a challenging message. I mean, we’ve seen data after data after data proving that masks reduce infection and that they work to reduce infection.” Walensky said.

In May, the monkeypox virus first appeared in the United States, and the CDC began navigating the impact of the new outbreak.

The CDC moved more proactively in its response to COVID-19, with the agency quickly publishing online details about monkeypox to help educate the public about the virus.

“One of the things we did with monkeypox was we immediately put our tests, our details online, because those tests were available within a week of that first case in Massachusetts.”