The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced a “reset” focused on speeding up the agency’s response to new health threats amid criticism of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told agency staff about the changes, which include internal staff moves and steps to expedite data releases.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our greatest moment, our performance has reliably fallen short of expectations,” she said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. “My goal is a new, public health action-oriented culture at CDC that emphasizes accountability, collaboration, communication and timeliness.”

The changes were a CDC initiative, and not directed by the White House or other administration officials, Walensky said.

Changes announced Wednesday include restructuring the agency’s communications office and revamping its website to make it easier to find public health guidance and increasing the use of preprint scientific reports to get actionable data quickly.

Other changes include the creation of a new Executive Council to help Walensky set strategy and priorities, while reversing some of the changes made during the Trump administration.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to lead this agency to a better place after three really challenging years,” Walensky told The Associated Press.

The changes come amid ongoing criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats.

Experts say the CDC has been slow to gauge how much of the virus is entering the U.S. from Europe, recommending that people wear masks, that the virus can spread through the air, and speed up systematic testing for new variants.

The CDC has a budget of $12 billion and more than 11,000 employees. Walensky became director of the agency in January 2021.

