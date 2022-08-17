CDC director announces shake-up citing COVID mistakes

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency announced Wednesday that it is shaking up the organization because it has fallen short in responding to COVID-19 and needs to become more proactive.

The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which CDC leaders are calling a “reset” — come amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19. , monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staff moves and steps to speed up data releases.

The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told agency staff about the changes Wednesday. It was a CDC initiative that was not directed by the White House or other administration officials, she said.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to lead this agency to a better place after three really challenging years,” Walensky told The Associated Press.

The Atlanta-based agency, with a $12 billion budget and more than 11,000 employees, is responsible for protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats. It’s customary for every CDC director to do some restructuring, but Walensky’s move comes amid widespread demand for change.

The agency has long been criticized for not acting quickly enough against new health risks, focusing on data collection and analysis. Public dissatisfaction with the agency has grown dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say the CDC has been slow to gauge how much of the virus is entering the U.S. from Europe, recommending that people wear masks, that the virus can spread through the air, and speed up systematic testing for new variants.

“We saw that the CDC’s structures during COVID were clearly not designed to take in information, digest it and disseminate it to the public at the speed needed,” said Jason Schwartz, a health policy researcher at the Yale School of Public Health.

Walensky, who became director in January 2021, has long said the agency needs to communicate more quickly, but mistakes have continued during her tenure. In April, she called for an in-depth review of the agency, which resulted in the announced changes.

“It’s not lost on me that we’re falling short in many ways,” Walensky said in response to the coronavirus. “We’ve had some pretty public mistakes, and a big part of this effort is holding up a mirror…understanding where and how we can do better.”

Her reorganization proposal must be approved by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. CDC officials say they hope to have the full package of changes finalized, approved and rolled out early next year.

Some of the changes are still being worked out, but the steps announced Wednesday include:

Increasing use of preprint scientific reports to obtain actionable data, rather than waiting for research to be peer reviewed and published through the CDC journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

—Redesigning the Office of Agency Communications and further revamping CDC websites to make agency guidelines clearer and easier for the public to find.

-Changing the amount of time agency leaders dedicate to emergency responses to at least six months – an attempt to address the turnover problem that sometimes creates knowledge gaps and affects agency communications.

—Creating a new executive council to help Walensky set strategy and priorities.

Appointing Mary Wakefield as Senior Counselor to implement the changes. Wakefield headed the Health Resources and Services Administration in the Obama administration and was the No. 2 also worked as an administrator. Wakefield, 68, started Monday.

-Changing the agency’s organization chart to undo some of the changes made during the Trump administration.

Establish an office of intergovernmental affairs to facilitate partnerships with other agencies, as well as a high-level office on health equity.

Walensky also said she wants to “get rid of some of the existing reporting layers and work to break down some of the silos.” She didn’t say exactly what that would entail, but emphasized that the overall changes are less about redrawing the organization chart than rethinking how CDC does business and motivates staff.

“It’s not just moving boxes around” on an organization chart, she says.

Schwartz said the flaws in the federal response were greater than the CDC’s because the White House and other agencies were heavily involved.

A CDC reorganization is a positive step, but “I hope it’s not the end of the story,” Schwartz said. He wants to see “comprehensive accounting” of how the federal government handles health crises.

