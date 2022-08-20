New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a reorganization of the agency to “reset” its responses to public health threats, former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield argued that this reconstruction was the first step in a “long journey”. Look in the Mirror” and “Cavuto: Live” on Saturday and realize that it has become a cultural educational institution.

CDC Director Says It’s ‘Frustrating’ When Health Decisions Are ‘Politicized’

DR. Robert Redfield: I think at the heart of this, when they really are Talk about a ‘reset.’ What is the CDC’s primary role? Is it an academic organization or a public health response organization? And when it started back 75 years ago, working with the Department of Defense to work on malaria, it was a public health response agency. And, one, I think that in 75 years, having more of a culture of academia is dwarfed.

And I think at the heart of this report, and what the director commented, is it really time for the CDC to look in the mirror, see how it’s changed, and ask the question, ‘Is its culture and structure optimized as a public health response agency or is it optimized as an academic institution?’ And I think that’s the heart of it. So I think that’s an important first step. It will be a long journey to change the culture of the agency and really try to do it. Public health response.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below