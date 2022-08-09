New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

CBS News announced changes to its upcoming Ukrainian documentary, deleting a tweet suggesting that only 30% of US aid is reaching the front lines of the war against Russia.

On Friday, the news agency originally tweeted an ad for the documentary “Arming Ukraine,” which tracked the billions of dollars in U.S. aid and weapons being sent to the country to fight Russian aggression. The tweet revealed a non-profit founder’s claim that most of the funds do not reach the Ukrainian front.

“A new CBS Reports documentary, ‘Arming Ukraine,’ explores why the billions of dollars in military aid the U.S. is sending to Ukraine isn’t making it to the front lines: ‘As little as 30% reaches its final destination . . .’ Stream now,” CBS News wrote.

By Sunday night, CBS News had deleted the tweet and added a new thread explaining their reasoning.

CBS News tweeted.

The thread continued, “Since then, Ohmann says deliveries have improved. In addition, the US military has confirmed that Defense Attaché Brigadier General Garrick M. Harmon arrived in Kiev in August for arms control and monitoring.”

“We are updating our documentary to reflect this new information and to air it at a later date,” CBS News concluded.

The Twitter account also included a link to the site’s report on the documentary. The article was updated on Sunday to “reflect changes” on Ukrainian funding.

“This article has been updated to reflect changes since the CBS Reports documentary ‘Arming Ukraine’ was filmed, and the documentary is also being updated. Jonas Ohmann says distribution has improved significantly since filming with CBS in late April. The Ukrainian government notes U.S. defense engagement Brig. Gen. Garrick M. Harmon arrived in Kyiv in August 2022 for arms control and monitoring,” the report said.

According to the Wayback Machine, the original article was titled, “Why Military Aid to Ukraine Doesn’t Always Get to the Frontline: ‘Like 30% Reaches Its Final Destination.'” Ohman’s quote has since been removed. title, though the article acknowledges its original estimate was in April.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced a $1 billion arms package to be sent to Ukraine to help fight a Russian invasion. The Defense Department reported that this is the largest arms package sent to Ukraine under the Biden administration, surpassing the last $700 million security package sent in June.

So far, Biden has sent $9.8 billion in security aid to Ukraine since entering office.