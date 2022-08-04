New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Wednesday it is investigating claims that Border Patrol agents removed and discarded turbans belonging to Sikh immigrants at the southern border — after a complaint by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Arizona branch of the ACLU wrote to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus this week, alleging that at least 50 migrants in the Yuma sector took religious headscarves and never returned.

“These practices are in flagrant violation of federal law,” the letter said, as reported by The Intercept.

“We urge you to immediately investigate these civil-rights violations and direct agents within the Yuma Border Patrol sector to immediately cease these illegal practices.” North Said. “Furthermore, we respectfully request a meeting in the meantime to discuss your plan to remedy the situation.”

In a statement, Magnus Agency said, “Take[s] Allegations of this nature are very serious.”

“The issue was raised in June and we took immediate steps to resolve the situation,” he said. “It is our expectation that CBP employees treat all immigrants we encounter with respect. An internal investigation has been initiated to address this matter.”

CBP’s standards include how agents should “know a person’s religious beliefs while exercising their religious beliefs in a dignified and respectful manner” and “[a]Personal property of prisoners found in detention or during processing shall be preserved and not treated as contraband.”

As Magnus’s statement also indicated, the ACLU confirmed in its letter that the matter had been raised with authorities in June, but CBP officials said they only took items when they felt there was a security risk — and that agents only refused to store them if they were wet or damaged. The ACLU disputes this claim.

Border Patrol agents deal with immigrants from dozens of different countries. According to a recent post by Yuma Sector’s chief patrol agent, agents encountered more than 5,600 immigrants from 46 different countries over the course of the week.

CBP is currently wrapping up another investigation into allegations that Border Patrol agents whipped immigrants in the Del Rio sector last year. The investigation found that there was “no basis” for the claim, repeated by President Biden, but that it faulted agents for behavior including using “offensive” language toward immigrants.