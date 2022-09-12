type here...
Politics CBP deactivates regional Twitter account that favors homophobic tweets,...
Politics

CBP deactivates regional Twitter account that favors homophobic tweets, retweets criticism of Biden

By printveela editor

EL PASO, Texas – US Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted a post criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies and selected posts that made gay slurs against US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet late Saturday night saying the agency “has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content” that was posted. @CBPWestTexas Twitter account.

The agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, Magnus said.

“This must not happen again,” his statement said.

On Saturday, the account retweeted Stephen Miller’s posts criticizing Biden’s immigration policies and claiming the government was ignoring violent crime. Miller was an architect of former President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies.

“The tweet does not reflect the values ​​of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system,” Magnus said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces entered the Russian border:Live updates

Voting:Tim Ryan, JD Vance neck and neck in new Ohio Senate poll

The human rights lawyer and former immigration attorney posted tweets Saturday noting that the account had retweeted Miller’s criticisms and then looked back and found other posts the account had liked.

In October 2021, it was announced 60 Border Patrol agents committed misconduct By participating in a private Facebook group mocking immigrants and lawmakers. Customs and Border Protection’s disciplinary review board recommended that 24 of the agents be fired, but only two were.

A Facebook page with about 9,500 members existed Reported in July 2019.

