The head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is promising an investigation after a regional Twitter account retweeted a former Trump official’s criticism of President Biden’s “demolition of our border.”

“The use of any CBP Twitter account is completely unacceptable and disappointing [retweet] Offensive, unauthorized content,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus tweeted. “We have removed the content and will deactivate the account.”

“The Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate,” he said. “It shouldn’t happen again.”

CBP’s Twitter account for the West Texas region retweeted two tweets by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller.

“The great power of the media is to focus on a dire national crisis (eg “Cops Racism” Summer ’20) and what not,” immigration chief Hock Miller previously tweeted. “Biden’s dismantling of our border means we are no longer a republic—he ended almost 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent.”

Miller’s second tweet, echoed by the official account, was less clear about the border.

“Violent criminals wreak havoc on our communities while the enormous power of the state is deployed against those whose only crime is dissent,” Miller tweeted. “The law is changed from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them.”

Journalists spotted the retweets over the weekend before deleting them. The CBP West Texas account appears to have been closed, with its current bio describing itself as an “archived account” and asking followers to “follow @CBP for current agency information.”

There is considerable disagreement within CBP, particularly among Border Patrol agents, over the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis at the southern border. Although several Biden officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have said the border is “secure,” agents have remained tight-lipped about border security.

The administration has focused its response to the border crisis, which has seen more than two million encounters this fiscal year alone, on targeting the “root causes” of poverty, violence and corruption in Central America. It also promoted increased DHS funding, regional cooperation, and anti-trafficking activities.

But critics point to reduced interior enforcement, widespread catch-and-release, halting construction of border walls and the end of policies that keep immigrants out of the US as drivers of the unprecedented immigration surge.

Border Patrol agents have criticized the administration’s actions on multiple occasions to Fox News Digital, but have been regular critics of Border Patrol union policies.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has faced criticism over border visits. He described a “tough trip” in February during which he noted “struggling” morale and complained about the alleged immorality of some agents.

“I really appreciate the openness with which the agents expressed their views,” he said after the tour. “It surprised me because it was something I had never seen in eight years of in-person exposure in the Border Patrol — it surprised me.”

Morale is likely to worsen after an investigation into false allegations that Border Patrol agents flogged Haitian migrants confirmed that those claims (which were echoed by President Biden) did not happen. However, the investigation still recommended punishments for the agents based on other alleged crimes.

The office behind that investigation, the Office of Professional Responsibility, is the same office now investigating the rogue Twitter account.