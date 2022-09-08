New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the span of a week, Customs and Border Protection officers at San Diego’s Calexico and Andrade ports stopped seven separate drug-trafficking attempts.

The total value of the intercepted materials is approximately $3 million.

Separately, the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol arrested seven gang members and two sex offenders in the Rio Grande Valley sector and arrested an immigrant previously convicted of assaulting a minor.

“Our officers found a significant amount of narcotics in a short period of time,” said Roque Caja, director of the port in Calexico. “This demonstrates the intense dedication our officers have in upholding CBP’s mission in protecting our nation’s borders and keeping our communities safe from these dangerous drugs.”

The massive amount of drugs, mostly methamphetamine and fentanyl, weighed a total of 825 pounds.

From August 20 to 27, CBP agents seized 656 packets of meth and fentanyl. Officers caught attempted drug smugglers through visual checks, dog screening and the ports’ imaging systems.

fentanyl, A potent opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, it was responsible for 71,238 of the record 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fentanyl was brought across the southern border Mainly two drug trafficking organizations – the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to officials.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol apprehended about a dozen people over the weekend.

Three of those arrested were members of Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13), while the other two were members of the 18th Street gang from El Salvador. Authorities also arrested a member of the Honduran Paisa gang.

Authorities also arrested two Mexican nationals previously convicted of statutory rape and injury to a child that same weekend.