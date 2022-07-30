CBC Radio The House: TRC calls to action – what’s next?

CBC News: Home48:32CBC Radio The House: TRC calls to action – what’s next? On this week’s program: In The House special, guest host Niigaan Sinclair talks to his father, Murray Sinclair, to discuss what the former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairman and senator thinks of the Pope’s apology. It also details the progress that has been made in responding to the TRC’s calls for action on key issues such as justice, health and education.

Did the Pope’s apology go far enough?

Indigenous leaders are divided over Pope Francis’ apology. delivered to Canada This week. Some say this is in line with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action 58 and represents an important step forward, while others argue that it is not enough.

Murray Sinclair, former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, presented the final report, which included 94 calls to action in 2015. Guest host Niigaan Sinclair begins Housea special report with a conversation with the father about whether the former judge and senator – one of the authors of the calls to action – considers Call 58 completed and what the Pope’s visit means for reconciliation.

CBC News: Home14:47Did the Pope’s apology go far enough? Opening the special edition of The House, guest host Niigaan Sinclair chats with his father, Murray Sinclair, about what the former Judge, Senator and TRC Chairman thinks of the Pope’s visit to Canada this week.

Activity Tracking

The papal apology was ranked 58th on a list of 94 calls to action compiled by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Now that Pope Francis has been to Canada, what is our position in the rest?

The Yellowhead Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University published annual report since 2019, which tracks the progress that governments and other organizations are making on calls. Yellowhead Research Director Eva Jewell Joins House view the report card.

CBC News: Home3:28Activity Tracking Eve Jewell, director of research at the Yellowhead Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, joins The House to share progress made on the 94 calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

First Five: Child Protection

The first five calls to action focus on the well-being of children, with the decline in the number of Indigenous children in care at the very top. House hears from Huu-ai-aht Indigenous Councilor Edward Johnson about how his community has been successful in preventing some of their children from being evicted from their homes.

Then University of Regina professor Raven Sinclair, a Scoop survivor of the 1960s, talks about the progress made with these calls.

CBC News: Home6:06First Five: Child Protection The House of Representatives is taking a comprehensive look at the welfare of Indigenous children after hearing from University of Regina professor Raven Sinclair, a 1960s scoop survivor, as well as Indigenous Counsel Hoo-ay-aht Edward Johnson.

On the road to justice

Of the first 42 calls to action regarding the legacy of boarding schools, 18 are about equity.

John Borrows, Loveland Chair of Indigenous Law at the University of Toronto School of Law, explains why so many calls to action are for justice and explains why so many people this week called on the Pope to repeal the “opening doctrine.”

CBC News: Home9:49On the road to justice John Borrows, Loveland Chair of Indigenous Law at the University of Toronto School of Law, discusses the TRC’s calls for action for justice.

Revival and recognition of traditional births

Earlier this year, for the first time in decades, the First Nations community in Saskatchewan experienced a traditional First Nations birth. In Sturgeon Lake First Nation, a baby was born in a nursing home with the help of First Nations midwives and a traditional ceremony.

It was a moment that meant a lot, both professionally and personally, for Norma Rabbitskin, head nurse at Sturgeon Lake Health Center and the newborn’s grandmother. Rabbitskin explains how she is working to implement Call 22, which calls for the recognition and implementation of indigenous healing practices.

CBC News: Home5:07Revival and recognition of traditional births Norma Rabbitskin, Chief Nurse at Sturgeon Lake Medical Center, discusses the birth of her grandson — the first traditional Indigenous birth in the community in decades — and the TRC’s call for action on Indigenous therapies.

Commitment to teaching and funding Indigenous education

All Canadian provinces and territories include aspects of Indigenous education in their schools, but not all are compulsory and the age at which children learn about it varies. Moreover, cutbacks in public funding for indigenous education place additional burdens on educators.

Colinda Kline, Director of Indigenous Education at the Upper Grand District School Board in Guelph, Ontario, discusses what more needs to be done to fulfill educational calls to action.