CBC Radio The House: New Reign in Canada
CBC Radio The House: New Reign in Canada

CBC News: Home48:31New government in Canada

This week’s programme: Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and leadership. An expert on governance in Canada analyzes the impact of the transfer of power to King Charles III. An indigenous environmental activist talks about meeting the new king earlier this year. Plus, we’re talking to young conservatives about voting for a new party leader.

new king of canada

With the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III becomes Canada’s new head of state.

So what can Canada expect from a monarch known for his strong views on the environment? Will he be as apolitical as his mother?

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney reflects on the legacy of Elizabeth and the challenges facing Charles. Canadian management expert Philippe Lagasse discusses the changes we can expect in the coming days and weeks. Indigenous environmental activist Dakhti Tsetso talks about meeting Canada’s new king earlier this year and shares his thoughts on his stance on climate change.

Conservative coronation

Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader on Saturday as well as Pierre Poillièvre he is expected to take the reins of government into his own hands.

Some polls suggest that his policies are drawing young people to the Conservatives, which is at odds with typical youth voting patterns.

Host Katherine Cullen talks to young party members to get their perspective, while journalists Stephanie Levitz and Shannon Proudfoot talk about what to expect from the leadership vote.

CBC News: Home17:35Conservatives prepare to crown new leader

The Conservative Party of Canada elects a new leader, and young party members share their views; then journalists Stephanie Levitz and Shannon Proudfoot analyze the race.

