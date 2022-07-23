type here...
CBC Radio The House: Limiting Emissions, Campaign Comparison

CBC News: Home48:31Emission control campaign comparison

On this week’s program: Environment Secretary Stephen Guilbaud explains the federal government’s proposals to reduce emissions from the oil and gas industry. Two journalists analyze the similarities and differences between the Alberta United Conservative Party leadership race and the federal Conservative race. In addition, our summer series takes us to rural Nova Scotia where we meet Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont and writer Dale Eisler discusses the evolution of Saskatchewan politics.

Facts in the header

federal government released this week discussion paper on his proposals to force Canada’s oil and gas sector to drastically reduce emissions by the end of this decade. There are two approaches on the table: a cap-and-trade system and a sectoral carbon tax.

The final plan will be formed next year, but the current proposals are already causing concern among some in the industry who believe that limiting emissions is quickly turning into production cuts. Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud joins House discuss your government’s plan and what’s next.

Conservatives at a Crossroads

Two different leadership races are revitalizing conservative politics in Canada as right-wing voters decide who will carry their standards in the next Alberta and federal elections. What do the entrants and fears in each race say about the state of conservative politics across the country?

Two journalists join the program to compare campaigns: former CBC Parliamentary Bureau Chief Rob Russo and Calgary-based Globe and Mail reporter Kelly Kreiderman.

Backyards bench

It’s summer, which means MPs are back in business – attending barbecues, talking to voters, and perhaps taking some time off to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, House will visit MPs on their travels to learn about their constituencies, what got them into politics, and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.

In this edition of our “Backyards to the Bench” series, we travel to the Nova Scotia countryside to speak with Conservative MP and Vice Speaker Chris d’Entremont.

Prairie paradigm shift

Saskatchewan voters once elected CCF Tommy Douglas to five consecutive terms. But Saskatchewan’s right-wing party has ruled the province for the past 15 years. What explains the dramatic shift in Saskatchewan politics, and what does it tell us about the broader trends of populism and conservatism in Canada?

Dale Eisler, author From left to right: the political and economic transformation of Saskatchewanjoins House talk it all out.

