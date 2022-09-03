CBC Radio The House: How the World Economic Forum became the target of a global conspiracy theory

CBC News: Home48:28How the World Economic Forum Became the Target of a Global Conspiracy Theory Adrian Monk, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, shares how his organization became the target of conspiracy theories. Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen talks about the government’s decision to cut funding for a group linked to hate comments. Plus, former prime ministers Kathleen Wynn and Christy Clark share their experiences of intimidation and threats, and our summer series concludes with a trip to Alberta to speak with CCP MP Lila Goodridge.

World Economic Forum: Conspiracy theories ‘poison’ public debate

The World Economic Forum, best known for its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where some of the world’s most influential people in business and politics meet, is no stranger to criticism. But in recent years, the organization has become a target common conspiracy theories . Chief among them: the forum is trying to create an authoritarian, socialist world government through a plan called “ The Great Reload .”

Prominent conservatives also sought organization. Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre said that if he formed a government, his ministers would not be allowed to attend the annual meeting. Adrian Monk, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, joins House talk about the origins of anti-WEF conspiracy theories and what Canadian politicians can do to stop them from spreading.

Minister discusses decision to cut funding for group linked to racist views

The federal government cut funding for the organization it “demonstrated xenophobia, racism and anti-Semitism,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, questions remain about how the money got to the Public Media Defense Center in the first place and how long the minister in charge had known about the situation before the story became known.

Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen joins House explain what he is doing to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

Backyards Bench: CCP MP Leila Goodridge

In the final installment of our Bench Backyards series, where we meet MPs at home as they ride – House travels to Fort McMurray Cold Lake to meet with freshman Conservative MP Layla Goodridge.

Former prime ministers spoke about the persecution of women politicians

An incident last week involving Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. verbally scolded during a trip to Grande Prairie, Alta. triggered a flood of similar stories from other politicians about their experiences of intimidation and threats.

Former Prime Ministers Kathleen Wynn of Ontario and Christy Clark of British Columbia tell host Katherine Cullen what happened to them and how the problem can be addressed.