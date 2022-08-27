CBC Radio The House: Hockey Canada scandal deepens

CBC News: Home46:24Hockey scandal deepens in Canada Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge discusses his response to the latest allegations of sexual harassment by young hockey players and the government’s response. The program is also looking into high-profile cases of harassment of journalists and activists before digital policy experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens discuss what impact the law could have. Plus, our summer series takes us to Winnipeg Center to speak with NDP MP Leah Gazan.

Sports minister responds to crisis in hockey Canada

Canada’s most iconic sport, hockey, has been embroiled in months of unrest and three separate police investigations into alleged group sexual harassment with the participation of former juniors. Government appointed first in Canada sports integrity officer to follow up on complaints, but the office may have to turn people away until negotiations with sports groups are finalized.

Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Onge speaks to guest host Ashley Burke about her reaction to the latest allegations and growing calls for Hockey Canada leaders to step down.

Backyards bench: NDP MP Lea Gazan

This summer, House visits MPs on their travels to learn about their constituencies, what got them into politics, and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa. In this edition of our series “Back Yards of the Bench”. House heads to Winnipeg Center to meet NDP MP Leah Gazan. She represents one of the poorest rides in the country – a place she says is brimming with history, culture and community spirit.

Toxic harm online – what can be fixed?

This month, a number of women journalists, especially journalists of color, shared insulting and threatening emails they received from anonymous stalkers, prompting Prime Minister Trudeau to speak out about the “disturbing” pattern of harassment.

The Liberal government has pledged to pass legislation within 100 days of its last mandate to protect Canadians from what it calls online harm. But this law has not yet been enacted and stays in consultation .

House hears from people who say they were the victims of coordinated violent death threats. Then experts Emily Laidlaw and Yuan Stevens explore what government legislation can do to stem the tide of online toxicity.