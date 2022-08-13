CBC Radio The House: Does Canada need more private healthcare?

CBC News: Home48:33Does Canada need more private healthcare?
Health care in critical condition
Health systems across the country are overwhelmed and ambulances forced to close in some communities due to lack of staff. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said this week “All options are being considered” to improve the situation, and she has not ruled out further privatization.
Dr. Adam Hofmann, CEO of Algomed Clinics, talks to House about why he believes that his private clinics in Quebec and Nova Scotia help the state system. Then Dr. Melanie Bechard, who chairs the Canadian Physicians for Medicare group, and former Saskatchewan Cabinet Minister Janice McKinnon, now a professor at the University of Saskatchewan School of Public Health, discuss the pros, cons, and nuances of public and private births. medical services.
Afghanistan: a year later
Almost a year has passed since Kabul fell to the Talibanchanging the course of a country in which Canada and other countries have spent years trying to build a foundation for democracy.
On the eve of the anniversary House gives an exclusive interview to Deborah Lyons – Canada’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2013 to 2016 and most recently the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Afghanistan – to talk about the country’s political dynamics now and whether Canada needs to rethink its approach to the Taliban to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the people who need it most.
Backyard bench
It’s summer, which means MPs are back in business: attending barbecues, talking to voters, and perhaps relaxing to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, House visits MPs on their travels to learn about their constituents, what got them into politics and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.
In this installment of our “Backyards to the Bench” series, we travel to Toronto’s Don Valley East, where freshman Liberal MP Michael Coto represents the neighborhood he grew up in.
