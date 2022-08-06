CBC Radio The House: Can Ukraine hold on?

CBC News: Home48:38Will Ukraine be able to hold out?
War outside your door
Sergei Prokopenko did not have to travel far to become a war correspondent. He had only to step out of his apartment in the center of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine to witness the Russian invasion.
While more than half of the residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city have fled, Prokopenko, editor of the online news site Gwara Media, has stayed behind to document the destruction — and resilience — of the place he calls home. He talks to guest host Murray Brewster about his experience of covering the war on his doorstep.
Potential Ukrainian retaliation
Despite skepticism and allied objections, Ukraine is slowly and steadily laying the groundwork for a counter-offensive in the south of the country to oust Russia part of the territory occupied after the 24 February invasion. This comes with great risk, but it can also change the course of the war.
Philip Karber is president of the conservative American Potomac Foundation and an expert on Russian war strategy and tactics, who has advised both the Ukrainian government and NATO on the direction of the war. He joins House to discuss the military situation and what might happen next.
We help Ukraine create a new army
As the long summer of conflict continues and the war approaches the half-year mark, Canada this week announced Canadian troops. join the british army helping turn Ukrainian civilians into soldiers.
What will be required to create a new Ukrainian army? And is Canada doing enough for that? Defense Secretary Anita Anand talks with guest host Murray Brewster about Canada’s continued support for the besieged country.
Backyard bench
It’s summer, which means MPs are back on their trips to attend barbecues, talk to voters and maybe take some time off to enjoy the warm weather. This summer, House will visit MPs on their travels to learn about their constituencies, what got them into politics, and what they hope to achieve in Ottawa.
In this installment of our Backyards to the Bench series, we travel to Kitchener, Ontario to speak with one of the two Greens in the House of Commons: newcomer Mike Morris.
