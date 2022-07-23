CBC journalist Jody Porter is remembered for her compassionate storytelling and commitment to truth.

Friends, colleagues and others who knew Jodie Porter shared memories and words of love, gratitude and admiration for the longtime CBC reporter.

Posts dedicated to Porter deal with her life, friendships, and commitment to telling the harsh and necessary truths about boarding schools and colonialism in Canada, and their continuing impact on the indigenous peoples of northern Ontario.

Porter, 50, died Tuesday after living with ovarian cancer for several years.

Michelle Derosier, an Anishinaabe director and a close friend of Porter, said it wasn’t just the stories she told in her journalism that drew her to her, but the way she held and shared those stories.

“She has been a safe place in society for me from the very beginning as a member of the community, as an indigenous woman,” Derosier said.

Michelle Derosier (left) says her friend Porter (right) held and told stories with “grace, sincerity and love.” In this photo, taken in May 2022, they are working on Derosier’s upcoming claymation film titled “The Boy and His Loss”, narrated by Porter. (Presented by Michel Derosier)

“As a storyteller, I often came to her in the early days of our relationship with stories, whether they were something that was supposed to be part of the story, or was it just a story that I wanted her to keep. She will do it, and she will do it with such grace, sincerity and love.”

Her early career

Raised in southern Ontario, Porter graduated from Centennial College with a degree in journalism. She briefly worked as a journalist in the Northwest Territories before moving to Sioux Lookout, Ontario in 1998.

At Sioux Lookout, she was the editor of the Wawatai Native Communication Society, an independent, self-governing media organization dedicated to stories about the 49 First Nations that make up the Nishnawbe Asuka Nation in northern Ontario.

Garnet Angekoneb, an Anishinaabe elder and former journalist, was the interim executive director at the time. Anjeconeb recalls hiring Porter for the position “hours, maybe even minutes” after her interview.

AT 2020 essay she wrote for Maisonneuve magazinePorter said it was during this time that she began visiting the indigenous peoples in the region and “got the education I was missing.”

“I began to cover stories from those communities: about houses without drinking water, about overcrowded houses, full of disease, mold and grief. About reserves without normal schools. About boarding schools, the last of which have only recently closed,” she wrote in her essay.

Porter’s friends remember her as a fun person with a sense of humor and an infectious laugh. In this photo, Porter, in her cycling jacket, was loving her motorcycle, walking outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. (Jodi Porter/Facebook)

It was a time when Wawatay News ran into many problems just trying to stay afloat, but Porter’s work helped turn things around, Angekoneb said.

“She was a gifted storyteller. She was a professional journalist in every way: tough, determined, sincere, honest and sincere. She believed in what she was doing,” Angekoneb said in an email to CBC News.

Started with CBC in 2000.

Porter moved to Thunder Bay in 2000 to continue this work at CBC.

“She had remarkable visionary abilities,” Derosier said, adding that she told stories that forced Canadians to confront their own history and the oppression of indigenous peoples at a time when others were either not looking or were afraid to do so.

“As a settler and as a white woman in our communities, she was not afraid of that. She did it boldly, long before anyone else did. love for her for visiting those places.”

While she was out of work due to her cancer, Porter apparently took part in events and interviews, as well as writing essays and academic articles to combat racism in Thunder Bay, Ontario and improve the quality of journalism. She is pictured to the right with Indigenous eccentrics Tina Munroe, Michelle Derosier and Ma-Nee Chakaby after the four spoke at a 2021 event in Thunder Bay about policing and public safety. (Presented by Michel Derosier)

Throughout her career, Porter has received numerous awards and recognition for her work on Indigenous issues and social justice in northern Ontario.

In 2011, she won the Radio and Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Adrienne Clarkson Diversity Award for her “Common Ground Café” series, in which strangers got together to cook and discuss race relations in Thunder Bay. It was one of her many RTDNA awards.

In 2013, the Anishinabek Nation honored Porter with the Debwewin Citation Award, one of the few non-Indigenous journalists to receive the award for excellence in reporting on Indigenous issues. That same year, she received a prestigious scholarship to Massey College.

Her report was also cited by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canadaand two reports – Director’s Office of Independent Police Oversight Broken trust report as well as Murray Sinclair Report to the Thunder Bay Police Service Board, which uncovered and documented detailed evidence of systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police and Oversight Board.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Derek Fox added in a statement: “Her exemplary reporting was highlighted during the 2015 investigation into the deaths of seven NAN youths, followed across Canada. She presented complex and painful issues with truth and accuracy. and compassion. Her unwavering work presented the tragic circumstances of these deaths and highlighted the challenges indigenous youth face in their education.”

Michael D’Souza worked closely with Porter as CBC National Assignment Editor until his retirement in 2016. They also became close friends.

“Her sources were impeccable,” D’Souza said. “Jody had a way of getting people to talk to her like she was open and listening to them. She didn’t tell them what to say—she listened very carefully and showed them empathy.

“When people talk to you as a journalist, they trust you with their life story, and a lot of what she wrote about was not good. To be honest, it was downright evil. There were also joyful things that she wrote about, but she always listened, and then she took what was given to her, this precious commodity, and weaved a story.

Regarding her journalism, D’Souza said, “She didn’t preach. She showed me how to do it, and in the end, she just showed me how to do it better.”

Share stories from your life

Porter also used her journalistic toolkit to share snippets of her life and her own story. In 2004 she produced award-winning radio documentary Between friends, about her own experience as a child sexually abused by her father.

Neil Sundell co-produced this piece with Porter, whom he called “the most courageous journalist” he had ever known. a recent memory posted on Medium, because of her willingness to be vulnerable and go to dark places where others would not go.

In her 2004 Third Coast Award acceptance speech, Porter described what it was like to be on the other side of the microphone, Sandell said.

“She says, ‘It’s the humanity that you bring to the process at the beginning, as well as in the middle and at the end.’

Porter also spoke to the then Ryerson Review of Journalism on her own inside conversation — between mind and body — when she came to terms with a 2017 cancer diagnosis that put her work on hold.

Focusing on healing and connecting with family and friends, Porter told a journalistic review, “I think it gave me, in a weird way, an incredible opportunity that a lot of people in our business don’t have, and it’s a pause. … Pause to think about what we’re doing. Does it make sense. Does it have value. Is this a healthy thing to do?”

In recent interviews, essays, and academic writing, Porter has been critical of her reporting, asking questions about the purpose of journalism, how it has changed, and how it can be improved.

Canada owes a lot to the former journalist @cbc Jodie Porter, who has now left this world. She fought to cover up an investigation into the deaths of seven Indigenous high school students. She was there, every single day for 8 months. Her voice has changed. Calm down my friend. https://t.co/9ct2DLL7Mq –@TanyaTalaga

Porter returned to work at the CBC in July 2020, only to learn a few months later that her cancer had returned.

During this time, in an interview with CanadalandPorter spoke about the limitations of journalism. Speaking of her years of reporting on the lack of clean drinking water among indigenous peoples, she urged journalists to go beyond simply drawing attention to the problems.

“I just don’t understand that awareness can be what we need here. It doesn’t work,” she said.

“Storytelling and writing is a kind of magic, and I believe that because it is so powerful and has the potential to heal, we need to get better at it.”

Porter died the day she turned 50, July 19.

In the past few months, Jodie Porter has been working on one last radio documentary. Listen to it here: