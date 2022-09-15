closer
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said he tried to work out in Utah before being traded in September. He doesn’t agree either Danny Ainge’s prediction 2021-2022 Jazz Team.

Mitchell, who Traded to Cleveland On Wednesday, he said he disagreed with Ainge’s statement that last year’s Jazz team “didn’t trust each other” because of the draft picks and three young players.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy head coach and Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge speak during a press conference about Hardy as the new head coach at Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City.

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I don’t think we believed it [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday. “I said at the end of the season, no trade [Rudy Gobert]. Figure it out, let’s do it. And it didn’t happen. After six months around the team, he said, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, it’s his decision.”

NBA commissioner on Robert Sarver discipline: ‘I don’t have the right to fire his team’

The Mitchell trade was the last of three major changes in direction for the franchise during the offseason.

In June, Quinn Snyder retired The head coach of the JazzSaid the team could benefit from a “new voice” after Utah’s six straight playoff appearances failed to reach the Western Conference finals.

In July, Utah traded three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for draft picks. Mitchell was traded a month later.

Chris Paul Says NBA Punishes Suns Owner ‘Fell Short’

On Monday, Ainge told reporters he didn’t like what he saw from the roster after becoming CEO of basketball operations in December.

Donovan Mitchell speaks during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 14, 2022, in Cleveland.

(Nick Comet/Getty Images)

“What I’ve seen this season is a group of players that really don’t trust each other,” Ainge told reporters at a news conference Monday, according to ESPN. “Like the whole group, I think they liked each other more than was reported, but I’m not sure there was trust.”

“I believe every one of these guys went into every game believing they were going to win, don’t get me wrong on that,” Ainge said. “I say when the going gets tough, determination, you can see each other’s back or in a team that really believes in having each other.”

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman (L), Donovan Mitchell (C) and head coach JB Bickerstaff (R) pose for a photo during a press conference introducing Mitchell on Sept. 14, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

(Nick Comet/Getty Images)

For Mitchell, the trade is a chance to start fresh in a new city with a team loaded with young stars and coming off a play-in tournament appearance.

He joins All-Star guard Darius Garland All-Star Jarrett Allen and star rookie Evan Mobley under center in the backcourt.

“We can build something really special,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys and go out there and compete and win.”

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.