Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said he tried to work out in Utah before being traded in September. He doesn’t agree either Danny Ainge’s prediction 2021-2022 Jazz Team.

Mitchell, who Traded to Cleveland On Wednesday, he said he disagreed with Ainge’s statement that last year’s Jazz team “didn’t trust each other” because of the draft picks and three young players.

“I don’t think we believed it [in each other],” Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday. “I said at the end of the season, no trade [Rudy Gobert]. Figure it out, let’s do it. And it didn’t happen. After six months around the team, he said, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, it’s his decision.”

The Mitchell trade was the last of three major changes in direction for the franchise during the offseason.

In June, Quinn Snyder retired The head coach of the Jazz Said the team could benefit from a “new voice” after Utah’s six straight playoff appearances failed to reach the Western Conference finals.

In July, Utah traded three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for draft picks. Mitchell was traded a month later.

On Monday, Ainge told reporters he didn’t like what he saw from the roster after becoming CEO of basketball operations in December.

“What I’ve seen this season is a group of players that really don’t trust each other,” Ainge told reporters at a news conference Monday, according to ESPN. “Like the whole group, I think they liked each other more than was reported, but I’m not sure there was trust.”

“I believe every one of these guys went into every game believing they were going to win, don’t get me wrong on that,” Ainge said. “I say when the going gets tough, determination, you can see each other’s back or in a team that really believes in having each other.”

For Mitchell, the trade is a chance to start fresh in a new city with a team loaded with young stars and coming off a play-in tournament appearance.

He joins All-Star guard Darius Garland All-Star Jarrett Allen and star rookie Evan Mobley under center in the backcourt.

“We can build something really special,” Mitchell said. “I’m excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys and go out there and compete and win.”