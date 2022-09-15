New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of longtime Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died Sunday at the age of 50.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Jennifer Ilgauskas, who was loved and respected by so many. Our hearts go out to Zydrunas and their two sons, Devidas and Povilas, who will forever be a part of our Cavaliers family.” said in the tweet Tuesday is the day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilgauskas family and his two boys,” Cavs GM Koby Altman said at a press conference Tuesday. “It’s a really, really sad time for that family, so we wish them all the best.”

The couple married in 2004 during Ilgauskas’ playing days. Jennifer worked in medical care in Northeast Ohio and was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and Darbo – a medical billing company, according to her obituary.

“Jennifer’s approach to her professional life has been visionary and selfless, executed with a servant’s heart. She always has ideas for growth and a desire to achieve more.” The death was told. “She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example. She cared deeply about everyone she worked with and her door was always open to anyone who needed to talk. She was generous with her time, finances and advice.”

Ilgauskas spent a dozen of his 13 NBA seasons in Cleveland and was a two-time All Star. During his time with the Cavs, he averaged 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.

His number 11 was retired by the team in 2014. He is now a special assistant to the GM and was the 20th pick by Cleveland in the 1996 NBA draft.