The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly acquired Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a surprising blockbuster trade.

According to ESPN, the Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal for Mitchell.

Former first-round picks Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen as well as Cavaliers 2022 first-rounder Ochai Agbaji are also included in the deal, according to The Athletic.