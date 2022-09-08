closer
Video

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum reports on Queen Elizabeth’s life and legacy after she died peacefully at age 96.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles became His Majesty King Charles III.

The shift in power and the royal family’s long-standing love of dogs come into sharp focus as the Cavalier King Charles spaniel breed now takes a new pedestal.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is affectionate with family, good with small children and good with other dogs.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

The dog breed got its name because Britain’s late King Charles I and his son, Britain’s late King Charles II, fell in love with breeding spaniels.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a mix of multiple dogs.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a mix of multiple dogs.
(Peter Berntsen/AFP via Getty Images)

Later, according to the AKC, the breed became the English Toy Spaniel in America and the King Charles Spaniel in the United Kingdom, along with Asian Toy Spaniels and Pugs.

Charles became King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The dogs are bred as lapdogs, although they require moderate exercise and outdoor activity.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Cavalier King Charles spaniel in hospital.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Cavalier King Charles spaniel in hospital.
(PA Images/PA Images via Fiona Hanson – Getty Images)

However, this breed is prone to health problems such as eye conditions, hip dysplasia and heart disease.

Queen Elizabeth’s new dog names revealed: report

While Cavalier King Charles spaniels have royalty in their name, Queen Elizabeth’s enduring love for corgis has given the breed its own royal heritage.

After being introduced to the breed by her father, George VI, in 1933, the Queen gave her first corgi, Susan, as a gift for her 18th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in this picture with one of her corgis at Balmoral Castle on September 28, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in this picture with one of her corgis at Balmoral Castle on September 28, 1952.
(Getty Images)

During her reign, the Queen has owned more than 30 corgis – many of them direct descendants of the first dog, Susan.

The Queen leaves behind four dogs: two corgis, a corgi-dachshund mix – also known as a “dorgie” – and a cocker spaniel.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The dogs are expected to remain in the care of the royal family after the Queen’s death.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

Brittany Casco is a Lifestyle Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.