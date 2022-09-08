New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles became His Majesty King Charles III.

The shift in power and the royal family’s long-standing love of dogs come into sharp focus as the Cavalier King Charles spaniel breed now takes a new pedestal.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is affectionate with family, good with small children and good with other dogs.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

The dog breed got its name because Britain’s late King Charles I and his son, Britain’s late King Charles II, fell in love with breeding spaniels.

Later, according to the AKC, the breed became the English Toy Spaniel in America and the King Charles Spaniel in the United Kingdom, along with Asian Toy Spaniels and Pugs.

Charles became King of England after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The dogs are bred as lapdogs, although they require moderate exercise and outdoor activity.

However, this breed is prone to health problems such as eye conditions, hip dysplasia and heart disease.

Queen Elizabeth’s new dog names revealed: report

While Cavalier King Charles spaniels have royalty in their name, Queen Elizabeth’s enduring love for corgis has given the breed its own royal heritage.

After being introduced to the breed by her father, George VI, in 1933, the Queen gave her first corgi, Susan, as a gift for her 18th birthday.

During her reign, the Queen has owned more than 30 corgis – many of them direct descendants of the first dog, Susan.

The Queen leaves behind four dogs: two corgis, a corgi-dachshund mix – also known as a “dorgie” – and a cocker spaniel.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The dogs are expected to remain in the care of the royal family after the Queen’s death.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.