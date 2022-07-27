New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s confirmed: Your cat is problematic.

According to the Associated Press, the respected scientific institute Polish Academy of Sciences (PASIFIC) has officially classified cats as an “invasive alien species.”

The study, led by PASIFIC biologist Wojciech Solarz, found that the damage cats cause in terms of hunting and killing birds and other wildlife is sufficient justification for considering the animals invasive.

The “Felis catus” species, also known as the house cat, has been entered into a national database powered by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation – which includes 1,786 other species – and there is no objection.

But people have reportedly reacted to this new entry with utter disapproval.

The scientist told the AP that people were upset over false allegations that the institute was pressuring feral cats to be euthanized.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences for comment.

The “100%” cat meets all the criteria to be listed as an invasive species, Solarz argued, because of the animals’ harmful impact on biodiversity.

Appearing on independent broadcaster TVN, Solarz claimed that cats kill 140 million birds in Poland every year.

The organization addressed the controversy on its website last month, emphasizing the academy’s opposition to animal cruelty, the AP reported.

The institute stresses that it only recommends that cat owners limit the amount of time their pets spend outside during the bird’s breeding season.

Becky Robinson, founder and entrepreneur of Bethesda, Maryland — a leader in the global movement to protect cats and kittens — is skeptical that other parts of the world, such as Australia and New Zealand, are winning. Don’t keep trying to get rid of cats.

“Make no mistake: labeling cats invasive is the first step in a broader strategy to kill them in large numbers through ferocious cat hunting and poisoning,” she said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“The kind society we live in would never accept this idea of ​​killing cats,” Robinson said.

“Killing cats is never effective or morally acceptable.”

Robinson says biologists and environmentalists have proven that other factors, such as climate change and habitat destruction, are the main cause of the species’ loss – which she says is “totally inappropriate” to blame on cats.

Robinson maintains that the organization’s guidance to limit the amount of time cats can spend outside goes against the makeup of the species because cats have lived alongside humans for thousands of years.

She says they started living indoors because they discovered kitty litter in the last century.

“There is no future where people can exist without cats, they are here to stay,” she said.

“A scientifically proven approach to effectively and humanely address community cat populations can only be advanced through humane, lethal programs such as trap-neuter-return,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this piece.