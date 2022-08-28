New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Villanova University, a Roman Catholic college in Pennsylvania, created new guidelines for faculty and staff to create a more “gender inclusive” campus, which is “fundamental” to the school’s mission.

“This guide introduces Villanova faculty and staff to best practices for being gender inclusive in our workplaces, labs, and classrooms—especially for those who identify as transgender, nonbinary, gender nonconforming, and/or gender questioning communities,” Villanova’s Gender Inclusive Practices. Guiding States.

Instructions outlined in the guide, developed by programs such as the school’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and published this month, include: “Remind yourself and others that gender inclusion is fundamental to Villanova’s mission;” “Add a gender inclusion statement to your curriculum or new employee orientation materials;” “Carefully review your course roster and personnel records for noun and pronoun designations.”

The guide says that if a faculty member misgenders someone, he or she should “admit the mistake and correct themselves quickly.” Faculty members are advised to “politely intervene when misbehavior occurs” in their presence.

Catholic commentator and theological doctoral student at Duquesne University, John Monaco, told College Fix that it is “shameful” that Villanova is working to embrace “every innovation of the progressive left.”

“Note, there is no real or explicit reference to God, Jesus Christ or any magistrate/spiritual authority. The Church encourages sensitivity, compassion and respect, but never to suppress the truth,” Monaco told the outlet. “Unfortunately, this is yet another episode of Catholic universities bowing to the zeitgeist.”

He added in comments on Fox News Digital on Sunday that Catholic schools risk losing their Catholic identity by striving for “public acceptance and elite metrics” with such “gender inclusive” guides.

“We will continue to see these irrational guides from Catholic universities, many of which are desperate to gain acceptance of the zeitgeist. Yet, it is not surprising that Villanova University not only tolerates gender ideology, but actively so. encourages Monaco told Fox News Digital. “The Catholic Church teaches that all human beings are created in the image and likeness of God (Gen. 1:27). Thus, for Christians, identity is givenand not made of his own will.”

Monaco noted that the Church is not a “hateful bigot” for opposing transgenderism, but instead is “a loving mother, who provides the truth even when it is hard to hear.”

“The Church is called to accompany and minister to those suffering from gender dysphoria, but in doing so, the Church cannot remain unfaithful to Scripture and tradition, which reveal that man is man and woman is woman. Ideally, a Catholic university in the light of the Gospel against error will argue, not argue against the Gospel in light of error,” he said.

Christian grade schools have recently come under fire from liberals for rejecting transgenderism and reaffirming their commitment to Christian teachings.

A school in Florida, Grace Christian School, was condemned as “hateful” this month after it reaffirmed its humane sexuality policy with students who openly discuss extramarital sexual behavior. Straight transgender or gay lifestyle.

In addition, at least two Catholic dioceses — the Diocese of Sioux Falls and the Archdiocese of Omaha — have come under fire in recent days for requiring students in their diocesan schools to behave according to their biological sex.

Monaco said that while some bishops have spoken out against embracing gender ideology, “I believe many fear the unpopularity that follows the preaching of the truth.”

He notes that Popes “John Paul II, Benedict XVI and even Francis have all warned of the dangers of gender ideology,” and have done so “while reaffirming the need to walk gently with those who struggle with their gender identity.”

“It is a delicate balance between respecting the individual and condoning certain flawed beliefs and behaviors. Catholic bishops and universities should guide a confused world into the truth of human sexuality. But unfortunately, too many of them have only given way. The spirit of the age, of their divine mission. betrays and leads souls astray,” he added.

When contacted by Fox News Digital for comment on the guidelines and criticism, a Villanova University representative said the school “upholds and upholds the teachings of the Catholic Church that all people are accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity.”

“As part of our Augustinian values ​​of Veritas, Unitas, Caritas—truth, unity, and love—Villanova seeks to be a welcoming and inclusive community that respects members of all backgrounds and faiths. Calling someone by their name and pronouns is a show of respect. As individuals and fellow Villanovans,” the university continued in its statement.