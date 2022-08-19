New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox – A Catholic advocacy group has launched a $1 million ad campaign to take action against the Biden administration over what it calls dozens of unanswered attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches across the country since the Dobbs case opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was first leaked. above

The new announcement was made by America’s first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, who strongly condemned the burning of churches in the 1960s and “pledged to bring justice” to the perpetrators, drew a contrast between Joe Biden, the second Catholic president in the country’s history. The ad encourages violent protesters to “keep protesting, have your say.”

Biden’s comment was, in fact, a response to a question about protesters at the White House opposing the Supreme Court’s abortion decision.

CatholicVote, a Madison, Wisconsin-based advocacy group, is running a digital ad on TV in Washington, DC, Arizona and Wisconsin, as well as online nationwide. The group said it was an attempt to expose a pattern of injustice against religious and pro-life Americans by the Biden Justice Department.

“They’re politicizing law enforcement, deciding which crimes they prosecute based on the beliefs of the victims,” ​​Brian Burch, president of Catholic Vote, told Fox News.

“The unwillingness of our president and attorney general to pursue justice is appalling, and their unwillingness to talk about these crimes encourages ongoing attacks and puts people of faith and those who volunteer to help pregnant women in harm’s way.”

Since the leak of the Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, Attacks ranged from vandalism to bombings of pro-life organizations and churches. Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton, Massachusetts, run exclusively by volunteers who provide free baby supplies to mothers, was raided on Thursday.

The group responsible for the attack, called Jane’s Revenge, declared “open season” on pro-life pregnancy centers in June and Roe v. Wade has been responsible for vandalism and arson attacks since its overthrow. . The vandals spray-painted a message on the Bethlehem House property that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” a phrase that can be seen as the group’s signature in many such attacks.

The lack of arrests or prosecutions in such cases has angered pro-life groups and demanded action by the FBI and DOJ.

The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

