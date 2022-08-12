type here...
Catastrophic flooding is coming to California. Climate change makes this more likely.

Vines at Corbel Vineyards are flooded by flood waters on Friday, February 10, 2017, near Guerneville, California. The Central Valley produces $17 billion in crops annually. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margo/AP


Vines at Corbel Vineyards are flooded by flood waters on Friday, February 10, 2017, near Guerneville, California. The Central Valley produces $17 billion in crops annually.

Ben Margo/AP

When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world’s fifth largest economy and a region that produces a quarter of the nation’s food. Part of the capital of California will be under water. The central valley of the state, crossing the crop, will become an inland sea.

The script, calledARkStorm Scenarioby researchers from the USGS Multi-Hazard Demonstration Project is a possibility. It will happen, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, is part of a broader scientific effort to prepare policymakers and California for “another big“A catastrophic flood that experts say could force more than a million people to flee their homes and cause nearly $1 trillion in damage. And human-caused climate change greatly increases the odds, studies show.

“Climate change has likely already doubled the risk of an extremely severe storm in California like the one described in the study,” says Daniel Swain, a climatologist at UCLA and co-author of the study. “But every additional degree of warming will further increase this risk.”

Historically, sediment studies show that California experienced large, widespread floods every one to two hundred years. The last one was in 1862. He killed thousands of people, destroyed entire cities and ruined the state.

“It’s like a big earthquake,” says Swain. “Eventually it will happen.”

The great flood of 1862 was caused by a large snowpack and a series of atmospheric rivers—rivers of thick moisture in the sky. Scientists predict that atmospheric rivers, like hurricanes, will get stronger as the climate warms. Warmer air contains more water.

Swain and co-author Xingying Huang used new weather modeling and expected climate scenarios to consider two scenarios: what a similar storm system would look like today and at the end of the century.

They found that the current climate change is a warming that already happened since 1862, which makes it twice as likely that a flood of similar magnitude will occur today. In the future, with hotter scenarios, storm systems will become more frequent and intense. They found that storms at the end of the century can generate 200 to 400 percent more runoff in the Sierra Nevada than they do now.

Future iterations of the study will focus on what the increased intensity means on the ground — which areas will be inundated and for how long, Swain said.

The last report that simulated the ARkStorm scenario was published in 2011. The magnitude of the flood and the economic impact was determined to affect every part of the state and cause three times more damage than a 7.8 magnitude quake in the San Andreas Fault. Relief efforts will be complicated by road closures and damage to infrastructure. The economic impact will be felt throughout the world.

Swain says California is lagging behind massive climate change-driven wildfires and can’t afford to keep up with floods either.

“We still have time to prepare for catastrophic flood risks.”

