Colorado offensive lineman Casey Roddick was on the field for about 565 snaps last season.

He did not pay much attention to a single thing.

The fifth-year player nearly took football last year when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart wall. For Roddick, his slow approach to the field only underscored the importance of appreciating the little things and having backup plans, like being named team captain this week.

“When you love something and it’s taken away from you, it’s definitely something you can reflect on, but it’s not the end of the world. You have to look at it that way,” said Roddick, who will start at left guard. Friday night’s season opener against TCU at Folsom Field. “There are hundreds of other things that you can get into regardless of whether it’s football, business or whatever field you go into. That’s a lesson I need to incorporate into my life.”

About this time a year ago, Roddick was starting to regain his strength. It began to dawn on him that he still had a future in football.

In late January 2021, Roddick was on a team run and didn’t feel right. A test confirmed what he had already discovered – he had COVID-19.

Medical staff later developed myocarditis, which he knew little about, but quickly learned the seriousness of the condition caused by the virus. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and is a documented cause of death in young, otherwise healthy athletes.

“At one point, they were hesitant to play again,” Roddick recalled. “They were afraid to release me back into the game of football.”

All he could do for a few months was rest. He was not allowed to raise his heart rate.

He spent most of his time on game film. He studied the Colorado games over and over again. He also watched the entire 2020 NFL season, paying close attention to the offensive line work of his two favorite NFL teams, the 49ers and Raiders.

“Watching that, it made me miss football,” said Roddick, who also dabbled in yoga during his time on the sidelines.

He was not allowed to go for regular walks until June last year. He wasn’t cleared to participate until August 2021, and it wasn’t until two weeks into the ’21 season that he started feeling like himself again. Roddick has started the last 10 games.

The 6-foot-4 Roddick has come a long way since arriving in Colorado in January 2018. By then, he weighed 385.6 pounds — which shocked him (he was lifting and eating when he tried to bulk up for college).

“I was like, ‘Shoot it. That’s where I want to be,'” Roddick said.

That figure inspired him too.

These days, his current weight is around 305 pounds. Not only that, he is pressing the same along with feeling healthy and fast.

“On the field, it’s different for me,” Roddick said. “This offseason was the first time in three years that I was able to get in the weight room properly and adjust.”

This season, he’s sliding to left guard after lining up on the right side in ’21. The versatile Rodick can also play in the middle if needed. Either Brendan Lewis or JT Shrout (the Buffaloes didn’t name a starter for the season opener) and tailback Alex Fontenot to protect the quarterbacks.

“He had a great camp, the best camp of all our linemen,” said coach Carl Dorrell, whose team is coming off a 4-8 season. “We’ve got a really good guy, a great example of what (hard work) looks like — how he trains, how he practices and prepares. So the younger guys can follow the example he’s set for us.”

Not surprisingly, he was named a captain, joining defensive end Terrence Long, linebacker Quinn Perry and tight end Brady Russell.

“Truly an honor and a privilege,” Roddick said. “As a captain you must lead, motivate and create solutions to help your team succeed.”