Casey Affleck’s girlfriend, Kaylee Cowan, 24, may have shed some light on why her man didn’t attend after speculation swirled about his absence from brother Ben Affleck’s wedding.

A young Affleck shared a 2002 paparazzi photo of the trio on his Instagram, writing to Jennifer Lopez and Ben, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real nonsense! Just kidding. I’m kidding.” The 47-year-old Academy Award winner said, “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” He added a red heart emoji.

In a since-deleted comment under the post, Cowan wrote, “Hey, if you’re not in town to take Atty to soccer practice, who’s going to help a kid with a broken arm? You’re a good person. I love you.”

Atti, or Atticus, is Affleck’s 14-year-old son, who he shares with Summer Phoenix, sister of Joaquin and the late River Phoenix.

It’s unclear why Cowan deleted the comment, but she praised her boyfriend for helping the injured child.

A source previously revealed that Affleck will not be attending the Georgia extravaganza “due to family and parental responsibilities at home.” People Magazine.

However, in the obtained video The New York PostAffleck said he didn’t attend the wedding because he had “other things to do.”

In an additional Instagram post shared yesterday, Affleck posted a sweet message to his oldest son Indiana, 18.

In it, he wrote, “You are ready for this. You are uniquely wonderful, full of integrity, courage and kindness… But please remember that one of the best parts of any adventure is coming home. I will always be here for you. . I love you.” “

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, perhaps Affleck was referring to his “parental responsibilities” with the touching post.

Fox News Digital has reached out for comment from Affleck’s representative.

