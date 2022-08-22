New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 with a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend.

“Good things have to wait,” he wrote on Instagram. “Here are twists and turns, new beginnings and discovering new reservoirs of old love.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Just kidding. I’m just kidding.”

Although Jennifer and Ben are already getting it Married in Las Vegas Last month, the couple held an intimate three-day affair over the weekend at his private, 87-acre estate, which Casey did not attend.

Casey Affleck no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: ‘I have other things to do’

Casey continued in the post to his 44,000 followers: “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Ben and Jen first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the box office flop “Gigley” and got engaged later that year. Despite planning an intended wedding for September 2003, they postponed the nuptials and eventually called off their engagement in January 2004, reuniting more than a decade later.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss it off, photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony

Casey, 47, was seen in Los Angeles on Saturday morning in a video obtained by the New York Post. When asked why he was not attending the ceremony, he replied, “I have other things to do.”

A close source Academy Award-Winner said “unfortunately due to family and parental responsibilities at home” he had to miss the Big Bash.

Casey has two sons, Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix. They have been married for 11 years and he is currently dating 24-year-old Kaylee Cowan.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding. A modern, beautiful small family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned.

The happy couple welcomed some of their inner circle to witness their exclusive Hamptons Islands home in Riseboro, Georgia. Saturday wedding.

Lopez wore a veil throughout her wedding day Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match the long train. Back-low detail is seen through her cathedral-length veil as she walks side-by-side with her husband on the grounds of their 87-acre, plantation home in the south.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Affleck’s best friend and “Good Will Hunting” co-star, Matt Damon , was seen arriving on a private jet with his wife Luciana Barroso on Friday for a three-day wedding celebration. Jimmy Kimmel reportedly witnessed his friend say “I do” once again.

Actor and director Kevin Smith, who has worked with Affleck for more than three decades, including the upcoming film Clerks III, was also in attendance and shared his all-white look while posing with Jay Meeves.

JL and Ben tied the knot for the first time on July 17th in a surprise ceremony after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Affleck and Ex-wife Jennifer Garner Three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was previously married to Chris Judd from 2001-03 and was married to Ozani Nova for one year from 1997-98.