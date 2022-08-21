closer
Casey Affleck’s older brother Ben Affleck did not attend Star marriage to Jennifer Lopez last weekend in Riceboro, Georgia.

The groom’s brother, 47, was spotted out and about in LA on several occasions in the hours leading up to Ben’s big day.

In a video obtained by New York Post, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday morning and asked why he wasn’t already at the three-day extravaganza.

By a murmur, the Academy Award winner “I have other things to do,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss it off, photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony

Ben and Casey Affleck both won Academy Awards. Ben and Casey are pictured here at the premiere of "Manchester by the Sea" in 2016, for which Casey won an Oscar.

(Earl Gibson III)

However, a source close to Affleck says he will be absent from the big bash “unfortunately due to family and parenting responsibilities at home,” according to People.

Affleck has two sons, Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix.

Casey Affleck is pictured earlier with his brother Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez. This happened in 2002 during Ben and JLo's early relationship.

(Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Although Affleck was absent, Ben had family support for his wedding to Lopez.

Christopher Anne Bould is pictured here with her eldest son Ben Affleck attending his wedding in Georgia.

(BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The matriarch of the family, Christopher Anne Boldt, was present at the festivities, but not before dealing An alleged health scare.

The guest, who the Daily Mail reported was Christopher Anne Boldt, Ben and Casey's mother, was treated at St. Joseph's Hospital.

(Fox News Digital)

The Daily Mail reported that Bold suffered cuts and was taken to hospital after falling from the deck.

Fox News Digital has requested comment from Affleck’s representative.

Carolyn Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.