CASEMIRO: INSTANT HERO?

To be honest, the Premier League matches at the weekend are not the most exciting. Leicester v Southampton vaguely promises some kind of crisis club, Brentford’s trip to Fulham could be the most polite local derby in Premier League history and if New Arsenal plans to reveal themselves as Old Spurs then Bournemouth is the best choice. the very place where all these fresh hopes of progress will crumble to dust. As for Newcastle United’s chances of stealing anything from Manchester City, we point you to Eddie Howe’s record against City: 12 games played, 12 losses, 5 goals scored, 39 against, all without meeting Erling Holland. God save the Foxes, the Saints, the Shooters and especially the Toons, but very few of them scream amazing, mind blowing, interesting, first paragraph inspiring action.

To be fair, it doesn’t help that the one-pick match of the weekend isn’t actually scheduled for the weekend. Manchester United host Liverpool on Monday night and while this rivalry is usually disappointing, rarely living up to expectations, no one ever learns, least of us, and the anticipation before the big event is real. Not least because both teams got off to a bad start in the Premier League: Liverpool have two draws, United have two humiliations. Something has to give, and here we absolutely categorically hope that desperation does not lead to a big comic book dust cloud with boots and fists sticking out of it. The five are content with a few goals. But the dust cloud OOYAH OOF, no, I would not want to, etc.

United will be desperately avenging their 5-0 defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford last season, which culminated/highed in L.S.’s bizarre picture. Lowry with thousands of players flying out of the ground with just an hour left. Things are different now, and this time they may try to use tactics by putting themselves in some form and trying to maintain it. However, the player registration deadline was at noon on Friday and they will not be able to field a likely new signing of Casemiro, who played well against Liverpool in this year’s Grand Cup final and told Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti that ” he wants to try a new challenge…he wants to leave…we didn’t try to convince him to stay.” Whether this will serve as some sort of red flag for United remains to be seen, but it’s hardly worth saying that the assertive 30-year-old Brazilian represents a major improvement over McFred, all alone. So while the reported £50.7m transfer fee and a £squillion weekly stipend may come as a surprise, how things are in the minute when it’s cheap at twice the price.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was clearly not the best week for [Manchester] United after the game with Brentford. I watched the first half and then drove home and listened to TalkSport and Gabby. [Agbonlahor]. He lost to us 6-0 in my first year and I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch…but what he said about United, I was close to making my mark.” – Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool takes the bait that has pecked at him. because of some nonsense or something else that the former footballer shouted on the radio.

FIVE LETTERS

“Relative: The UK Home Office is not issuing visas to two Viborg players nor allowing them to play against West Ham in Tin Pot (yesterday’s news, bats and beans). Imagine if the situation was reversed, and the players of a British club were banned from playing in an important European away match due to the rules of the government of their country … ”- John Simpson.

“In response to Clara Sidney’s note about bad match trips (yesterday’s letters from the Five), my first Merseyside derby at Anfield was canceled a few hours before kick-off. I decided to drown my sorrows in the city, in my hotel, only for the whole Liverpool team to rock for beer. For the Evertonian, this was not an ideal situation. Luckily everyone was ecstatic as Newcastle beat Manchester United 5-0 in the box. I gave my ticket to the bartender, who was also blue, for a rearranged fixture since I couldn’t make it. Everything has become a lot of fun/messy.” – Ian Taylor

“My wife and I went to watch Reading’s first game of the 2012-13 season at Sunderland full of optimism, which, as you can imagine, can evaporate soon after the start of the match. Unfortunately, this did not last long – the game was postponed due to a light rain a little more than an hour before the start. After a 500-mile, 10-hour round trip just to eat a hamburger, when we now reminisce about this story with friends, we are being blamed for telling the Whopper.” – Alan Giles

“Clara’s note reminded me of my first abandoned game: the FA Vase at Culverden Stadium between Tunbridge Wells and Camberley in the mid to late 1980s. I think it was the December or January game – that is, in the “correct” rounds – where extra time was played before the replay. Alas, the lack of floodlights – and the start time of the match excluding extra time – forced the game to be interrupted in the 105th minute with the score 5:5. Lots of fun, but ultimately pointless.” – Ian Sargent [1985-86, we think … Camberley won the replay 3-1 – Fiver Ed].

“My history of grief-washouts was like that of a player. After years of sweat and grumbling as a junior at my varsity club in the fiery Canberra leagues of the 1980s, I was finally chosen to play… fanfare… first grade. My first pro match was scheduled in the “local” town of Griffith, New South Wales, just 360km away and over four hours by bus. As we first years sat in the stands watching my supposedly inexperienced former second year teammates fiddle with hooves for 90 minutes, a series of ominous clouds and thunderous grunts swirled across the ground, which, with a marked lack of foresight, were built within a natural depression. As soon as we warmed up, the sky turned black, the skies cracked, and the proverbial bucket spilled onto the stage. Within 10 minutes there was a foot of water in the field/pond. A match, a couple of beers and a slow bus home. The following week some missing first team players returned and I was not selected again. Maybe there’s a moral somewhere, but I haven’t noticed it yet.” – Mick O’Regan

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

August 17: “There are many positives. I know it doesn’t look like it right now, but it’s there,” Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale is clutching at straws after a fourth loss in four left his side chained to the bottom of League Two.

August 19: “The board would like to formally express their gratitude to Robbie,” Rochdale still cannot see them while they are kicking Stockdale.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

QPR will set up a swab center off Loftus Road on Saturday to try and find a suitable bone marrow transplant for quarterback Jimmy Dunn’s close family friend.

Manchester City are one step away from qualifying for the Women’s Grand Cup play-offs, but there’s a minor problem in their way on Sunday – a one-off draw against Real Madrid.

In addition to spending mind-blowing amounts on big names, Chelsea also spend mind-blowing amounts on youngsters, the latest being Cesare Casadei.

It looks like Chelsea have turned Wesley Fofana’s head, so Leicester will keep him against Southampton on Saturday.

And the owners of Saints, Sport Republic, bought a 70% stake in the second-tier Turkish company Göztepe.

DO YOU WANT MORE?

Louise Taylor catches up with Southampton as the women's championship kicks off.

10.1. Here's what to do in the Premier League this weekend.

